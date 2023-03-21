'There’s definitely huge potential, you just want them to go and fulfil that'

THE START OF a new Women’s Six Nations campaign is just days away and already there’s a very different feel around Greg McWilliams’ Ireland camp.

The problems that have plagued women’s rugby in Ireland have been well documented but for those aiming to pull on the green jersey over the coming weeks, this tournament is being framed as an opportunity to start writing a new chapter.

Late last year, the IRFU handed out professional contracts for women’s 15 players for the first time. It was a major step forward for the women’s game here and already, those working within the camp believe they are seeing the benefits.

Ireland assistant coach Niamh Briggs joined McWilliams’ coaching team ahead of last year’s Six Nations, juggling her role alongside her coaching work with Munster, UL Bohs and her day job with the Gardaí.

The former Ireland international loves coaching and is clearly enthused by what might lie ahead for this group of players, explaining that the preparation leading into this year’s campaign has been a world away from what she saw 12 months ago.

“There’s no comparison, in terms of everything. The players are so tuned in to what high performance means,” Briggs says.

“I’m not full-time, I’m working away, so when I came into camp (this year) it was really interesting to see their mindset had shifted a lot, their ability to train at a higher level, and it was funny – I noticed it hugely for the few girls that were contracted who played in the interpros. From a Munster perspective, their ability to go longer was really good and their knowledge was really good but their core skills had improved immensely over a very short period of time.”

While Ireland believe they are making positive strides on the training pitch the Six Nations will be the real indicator of just how much progress is being made, with those first professional contracts only kicking in in November of last year.

Of course, other countries will feel they are in also in a better place. For example, Saturday’s opponents, Wales, are already further down the line with their professional programme. The Welsh Rugby Union handed out 12 pro contracts for women’s players in 2022 and raised that number to 25 earlier this month.

Briggs says Ireland are wary of not measuring their own progress against that of other teams but as always the aim is to secure a top-three finish in the Six Nations – where England and France continue to operate on a different level to the chasing pack.

Yet Ireland head into the tournament without the services of some key individuals. Briggs confirmed the Ireland Sevens players who didn’t make the initial Six Nations squad will not be joining the group later in the campaign, meaning Ireland will have to negotiate this Six Nations without the likes of Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Stacey Flood, Eve Higgins, Lucy Mulhall and Beibhinn Parsons, who are aiming to secure Olympic qualification with the Ireland Sevens.

“We’re really happy with the 32 (players) we’ve selected,” Briggs explained.

“I think for this group it’s really important that they all know they’re all incredibly valued and we’re really, really happy with them.”

It’s notable blow, but the former Grand Slam winner believes there is still huge potential in a 32-strong Ireland squad which includes eight uncapped players.

“I’m actually so excited. We had a really good session this morning. And they are young, which is fine. I’m not going to say we’re still in transition, we’re not. I think we’ve got to get out of that mindset now, probably as a support base, as a fanbase, as media, and as a group within this building. I think we’ve got to talk about the standards that we set for ourselves and continuously push them and keep trying to raise the ceiling.

Once we can do that, that’s all we’ll ask. But there’s definitely huge potential and I suppose as a coaching group, you just want them to go and fulfil that and get better all the time.”

Flanker Maeve Óg O’Leary was one of those to sign up to a pro contract last year, and is enjoying the life of a full-time athlete.

“Anybody who’s been able to take a contract, and there’s no doubt that it’s been so helpful,” the 23-year-old says.

“For me personally, I’m still quite young so my training age and gym age, I haven’t had the time, along with work or college, to have that much time in the gym, around recovery, analysis. You work your 9-5 and then go home, have a bite to eat and go training.

“Now that I’m here (full-time), I have my two hours to gym, 30 minutes after for recover, I have an hour to do analysis, and then go out onto the pitch. It’s undoubtedly helped me, I’ve been able to get stronger in the gym. Your game understanding, having more time, has been the big thing, the time element. It’s been great.

“Compared to last year, coming into the Six Nations last year we had a whole new coaching staff, so we’re already ahead of where we were last year. We know our shape, whereas last year we nearly had to create it.”

Ireland’s first stop on their 2023 calendar is a trip to play Wales this weekend. Last year, McWilliams’ side opened their 2022 Six Nations campaign with a disappointing home defeat to the Welsh – losing 27-19 at the RDS having led until the 73rd minute – and ultimately finished fourth.

While the 2023 squad are a little raw on experience, Briggs is confident they have the quality to make their mark on this year’s championship.

“I’ve no doubt there will be nerves,” she adds.

“They’re young, but they’re exciting, and we’ve got to back that talent and hopefully they can show the world what they’re good at.”

