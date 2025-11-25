The sell-out comes after Ireland’s World Cup qualifier heroics against Portugal and Hungary.
2026 season tickets sold out as Ireland's World Cup dream continues
2026 SEASON TICKETS for the Republic of Ireland men’s national team have sold out, the FAI have announced.
“What a response,” a social media post reads. “2026 Season Tickets for our MNT are now sold out after a week to remember. Big year ahead.”
The sell-out comes after Ireland’s World Cup qualifier heroics against Portugal and Hungary.
Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side secured their play-off spot against the odds with stunning wins over Portugal (2-0) and Hungary (3-0). Troy Parrott proved the hero, scoring all five goals, including a 96th minute winner in Hungary which sent Ireland through.
The Boys In Green now face Czechia away in March’s playoff semi-final, before a potential home showdown against Denmark or North Macedonia.
The 42 understands there was a surge in demand for 2026 season tickets immediately after the dramatic win in Budapest.
