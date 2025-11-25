2026 season tickets sold out as Ireland's World Cup dream continues

2026 SEASON TICKETS for the Republic of Ireland men’s national team have sold out, the FAI have announced.

“What a response,” a social media post reads. “2026 Season Tickets for our MNT are now sold out after a week to remember. Big year ahead.”

The sell-out comes after Ireland’s World Cup qualifier heroics against Portugal and Hungary.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side secured their play-off spot against the odds with stunning wins over Portugal (2-0) and Hungary (3-0). Troy Parrott proved the hero, scoring all five goals, including a 96th minute winner in Hungary which sent Ireland through.

The Boys In Green now face Czechia away in March’s playoff semi-final, before a potential home showdown against Denmark or North Macedonia.

The 42 understands there was a surge in demand for 2026 season tickets immediately after the dramatic win in Budapest.