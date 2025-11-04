Ireland to face France, Netherlands and Poland in 2027 World Cup qualifiers

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have been pitted against France, Netherlands, and Poland in the European qualifiers for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Carla Ward’s side learned their Group A2 opponents in this afternoon’s draw in Nyon.

The group winners qualify automatically for Brazil 2027, with all other teams guaranteed a seeded playoff spot.

Ireland, from pot four, drew the lowest-ranked first and third seeds in France and Poland. Les Bleus are sixth in the Fifa world rankings, while Poland are 26th, one place above Ireland. Netherlands, meanwhile, are ranked 11th in the world.

Ireland faced France in their Euro 2025 qualifying group, defeated 1-0 in their opener in Metz before a memorable 3-1 win at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. They famously drew 0-0 with Netherlands in 2017, and beat Poland 2-0 in their most recent meeting at the 2022 Pinatar Cup.

All three teams featured at Euro 2025 in Switzerland this summer: France bowed out in the quarter-finals, while Netherlands and Poland failed to progress from their groups.

The Poles made their debut at the tournament, while France and Netherlands are regulars on the biggest stage. Netherlands won the Euros in 2017 and contested the World Cup final in 2019.

Ireland will be pleased to have avoided Group A3, where reigning world and European champions Spain and England will renew their rivalry.

Full fixture details are yet to be confirmed, but a quick-fire group campaign awaits with double-headers in March, April and June 2026. The playoffs are scheduled to begin next October.

Ireland are aiming to qualify for back to back World Cup finals, having made their debut at the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, will face Switzerland, Türkiye and Malta in their League B group.

Women’s European qualifiers for 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup: League stage draw

League A

Group A1

Sweden

Italy

Denmark

Serbia

Group A2

France

Netherlands

Poland

Republic of Ireland

Group A3

Spain

England

Iceland

Ukraine

Group A4

Germany

Norway

Austria

Slovenia

League B

Group B1

Wales

Czechia

Albania

Montenegro

Group B2

Switzerland

Northern Ireland

Türkiye

Malta

Group B3

Portugal

Finland

Slovakia

Latvia

Group B4

Belgium

Scotland

Israel

Luxembourg

League C

Group C1

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Estonia

Lithuania

Lichenstein

Group C2

Croatia

Kosovo

Bulgaria

Gibraltar

Group C3

Hungary

Azerbaijan

North Macedonia

Andorra

Group C4

Greece

Faroe Islands

Georgia

Group C5

Romania

Cyprus

Moldova

Group C6