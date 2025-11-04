More Stories
Ireland in League A after Nations League promotion/relegation playoff win over Belgium. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland to face France, Netherlands and Poland in 2027 World Cup qualifiers

Carla Ward’s side learned their group opponents in this afternoon’s draw in Nyon.
12.42pm, 4 Nov 2025
6

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have been pitted against France, Netherlands, and Poland in the European qualifiers for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Carla Ward’s side learned their Group A2 opponents in this afternoon’s draw in Nyon.

The group winners qualify automatically for Brazil 2027, with all other teams guaranteed a seeded playoff spot. 

Ireland, from pot four, drew the lowest-ranked first and third seeds in France and Poland. Les Bleus are sixth in the Fifa world rankings, while Poland are 26th, one place above Ireland. Netherlands, meanwhile, are ranked 11th in the world.

Ireland faced France in their Euro 2025 qualifying group, defeated 1-0 in their opener in Metz before a memorable 3-1 win at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. They famously drew 0-0 with Netherlands in 2017, and beat Poland 2-0 in their most recent meeting at the 2022 Pinatar Cup.

All three teams featured at Euro 2025 in Switzerland this summer: France bowed out in the quarter-finals, while Netherlands and Poland failed to progress from their groups.

The Poles made their debut at the tournament, while France and Netherlands are regulars on the biggest stage. Netherlands won the Euros in 2017 and contested the World Cup final in 2019.

Ireland will be pleased to have avoided Group A3, where reigning world and European champions Spain and England will renew their rivalry.

Full fixture details are yet to be confirmed, but a quick-fire group campaign awaits with double-headers in March, April and June 2026. The playoffs are scheduled to begin next October.

Ireland are aiming to qualify for back to back World Cup finals, having made their debut at the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, will face Switzerland, Türkiye and Malta in their League B group.

Women’s European qualifiers for 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup: League stage draw

League A 

Group A1 

  • Sweden
  • Italy
  • Denmark
  • Serbia

Group A2

  • France
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Republic of Ireland

Group A3

  • Spain
  • England
  • Iceland
  • Ukraine

Group A4 

  • Germany
  • Norway
  • Austria
  • Slovenia

League B 

Group B1

  • Wales
  • Czechia
  • Albania
  • Montenegro

Group B2

  • Switzerland
  • Northern Ireland
  • Türkiye
  • Malta

Group B3

  • Portugal
  • Finland
  • Slovakia
  • Latvia 

Group B4

  • Belgium
  • Scotland
  • Israel 
  • Luxembourg 

League C 

Group C1

  • Bosnia-Herzegovina
  • Estonia
  • Lithuania
  • Lichenstein 

Group C2

  • Croatia
  • Kosovo
  • Bulgaria
  • Gibraltar

Group C3

  • Hungary
  • Azerbaijan
  • North Macedonia
  • Andorra

Group C4

  • Greece
  • Faroe Islands
  • Georgia

Group C5 

  • Romania
  • Cyprus
  • Moldova

Group C6 

  • Belarus
  • Kazakhstan
  • Armenia
