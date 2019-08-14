This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 14 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Carbery included in 40-man training squad as Cooney among trio cut

The IRFU confirmed that the Munster fly-half should be available for selection in four to six weeks.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 2:09 PM
31 minutes ago 3,988 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4765534
Joey Carbery was forced off against Italy in the Ireland's opening World Cup warm-up game.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Joey Carbery was forced off against Italy in the Ireland's opening World Cup warm-up game.
Joey Carbery was forced off against Italy in the Ireland's opening World Cup warm-up game.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JOEY CARBERY HAS been included in Joe Schmidt’s 40-man squad bound for a warm weather training camp in Portugal despite picking up an ankle injury last weekend against Italy.

The IRFU confirmed that Munster fly-half will be available for selection in “four to six weeks” as his rehab continues.

The versatile John Cooney is among a trio of players cut from Joe Schmidt’s panel. He departs back to his provincial set-up alongside teammate Finlay Bealham and Munter’s Mike Haley.

Further injury concerns surrounding Devin Toner have been allayed, with Irish Rugby confirming that his ankle knock “has not presented any further issues”.

Rob Herring also has “fully recovered” from a back spasm which forced him off against the Azzurri.

Jean Kleyn is included amongst the forwards after winning his first cap for Ireland last weekend, while in the backs there’s room for Dave Kearney who impressed at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Ireland’s next warm-up match is against England at Twickenham on 24 August.

Andrew Conway consoles Joey Carbery as he leaves the field with an injury Carbery's return to fitness could take as long as six weeks, the IRFU confirmed today. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ireland Squad (Warm Weather Training Camp)

Forwards (22)
Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster)
Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)
Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 
Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)
Iain Henderson (Queen’s University/Ulster) 
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster)
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 
Jean Kleyn (Munster) 
Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 
Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 
Tommy O’Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 
Rhys Ruddock (St Mary’s College/Leinster)
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 
John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster)
Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster)
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster)
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster)
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)

Backs (18)
Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster)
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)
Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster)
Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster)
Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht)
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster)
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster)
Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 
Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 
Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster)
Kieran Marmion (Galwegians/Connacht) 
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 
Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)
Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster)
Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)

The42 Rugby Weekly is back as we get ready for next month’s World Cup. Murray, Gavan and Bernard Jackman get us started by looking ahead to this weekend’s opening warm-up game against Italy.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie