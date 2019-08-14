Carbery included in 40-man training squad as Cooney among trio cut

Joey Carbery was forced off against Italy in the Ireland's opening World Cup warm-up game.

Joey Carbery was forced off against Italy in the Ireland's opening World Cup warm-up game.

JOEY CARBERY HAS been included in Joe Schmidt’s 40-man squad bound for a warm weather training camp in Portugal despite picking up an ankle injury last weekend against Italy.

The IRFU confirmed that Munster fly-half will be available for selection in “four to six weeks” as his rehab continues.

The versatile John Cooney is among a trio of players cut from Joe Schmidt’s panel. He departs back to his provincial set-up alongside teammate Finlay Bealham and Munter’s Mike Haley.

Further injury concerns surrounding Devin Toner have been allayed, with Irish Rugby confirming that his ankle knock “has not presented any further issues”.

Rob Herring also has “fully recovered” from a back spasm which forced him off against the Azzurri.

Jean Kleyn is included amongst the forwards after winning his first cap for Ireland last weekend, while in the backs there’s room for Dave Kearney who impressed at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Ireland’s next warm-up match is against England at Twickenham on 24 August.

Carbery's return to fitness could take as long as six weeks, the IRFU confirmed today. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ireland Squad (Warm Weather Training Camp)

Forwards (22)

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster)

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster)

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)

Iain Henderson (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Jean Kleyn (Munster)

Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster)

Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster)

Tommy O’Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)

Rhys Ruddock (St Mary’s College/Leinster)

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster)

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster)

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)

Backs (18)

Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster)

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster)

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster)

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster)

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)

Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster)

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster)

Kieran Marmion (Galwegians/Connacht)

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster)

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster)

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)

