Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 16 July 2022
Advertisement

Ireland finish eighth in 4x400m World Championship final

The Dominican Republic took gold in Oregon ahead of the Netherlands and the United States.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Jul 2022, 8:03 AM
1 hour ago 1,666 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5818601
Becker passes the baton to Raftery: Ireland couldn't replicate their semi-final performance.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Becker passes the baton to Raftery: Ireland couldn't replicate their semi-final performance.
Becker passes the baton to Raftery: Ireland couldn't replicate their semi-final performance.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND FINISHED EIGHTH in the 4x400m mixed relay final as the opening day of the World Athletics Championships came to a close in Oregon on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Irish quartet of Chris O’Donnell, Sophie Becker, Jack Raftery and Rhasidat Adeleke had produced a season’s best 3:13.88 to finish second in their heat and book their place in the world final.

Illness prevented Adeleke from running again in the final, Sharlene Mawdsley taking her place for the anchor leg, and Ireland could not repeat their earlier performance, clocking 3:18.86.

At the head of proceedings, Allyson Felix signed off her glittering career with a 19th world medal, but the US track legend was denied a golden goodbye by the Dominican Republic and Netherlands in a grandstand finale.

The Dominican Republic’s Fiordaliza Cofil (3:09.82) and Dutch superstar Femke Bol (3:09.90) reeled in a tiring Kennedy Simon in the home straight to take gold and silver respectively, and relegate the Americans to bronze (3:10.16).

It was not quite the dream swansong for the 36-year-old Felix, who received the baton from Elija Godwin on the second leg at Hayward Field but let the lead slip.

Although Vernon Norwood made up the deficit, Dominican anchor Cofil reeled in Felix’s Simon, who went out fast and paid the price as she flagged coming down the home stretch.

Either way, the bronze brought the curtain down on a stellar career that saw Felix make her world championship debut back in Paris in 2003 at the age of 17.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

A year later she won 200m silver in the Athens Olympics, the start of an unprecedented glut of medals in the 200m, 400m and as a member of the often dominant US relay team.

Her overall world tally now stands at 19 medals (13 gold, three silver, three bronze), including four individual golds.

– Additional reporting © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie