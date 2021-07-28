Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 28 July 2021
Advertisement

Comprehensive Kenya defeat caps disappointing tournament as Ireland 7s bow out

Kenya won the play-off for 9th/10th place on a 22-0 scoreline.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 3:11 AM
52 minutes ago 506 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5507735
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE IRELAND RUGBY Sevens finished their Olympic campaign with a loss, going down 22-0 to Kenya in their play-off for 9th/10th place. 

It was a disappointing end for Anthony Eddy’s side and some sort of revenge for Kenya who were beaten by the Irish outfit in the pool stage yesterday.

Willy Ambaka, Jacob Ojee, Johnstone Olindi, Daniel Taabu all got on the scoresheet for what was the last game for Kenya captain Andrew Amonde. Once again, it was an inaccurate Irish performance. They struggled to get any forward momentum and their attack faltered.  

Ireland were beaten 19-17 by the USA in their second Pool C outing yesterday following their opening 33-14 defeat to South Africa. Their final pool game against Kenya ended in a 12-7 victory. 

“We are absolutely gutted. We spoke about before the match bringing that doggedness in defence and we did that so well but our attack just let us down. Normally our attack looks after itself but out there far too many errors to get the win we needed.

“We obviously needed to win by eight or more and it just didn’t happen for us,” said a downcast Terry Kennedy after that result.

Get exclusive
lions analysis

Get members-only video analysis and Insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

They went on to secure a 31-0 win over South Korea before today’s conclusion. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie