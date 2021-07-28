Comprehensive Kenya defeat caps disappointing tournament as Ireland 7s bow out

THE IRELAND RUGBY Sevens finished their Olympic campaign with a loss, going down 22-0 to Kenya in their play-off for 9th/10th place.

It was a disappointing end for Anthony Eddy’s side and some sort of revenge for Kenya who were beaten by the Irish outfit in the pool stage yesterday.

Willy Ambaka, Jacob Ojee, Johnstone Olindi, Daniel Taabu all got on the scoresheet for what was the last game for Kenya captain Andrew Amonde. Once again, it was an inaccurate Irish performance. They struggled to get any forward momentum and their attack faltered.

Ireland were beaten 19-17 by the USA in their second Pool C outing yesterday following their opening 33-14 defeat to South Africa. Their final pool game against Kenya ended in a 12-7 victory.

“We are absolutely gutted. We spoke about before the match bringing that doggedness in defence and we did that so well but our attack just let us down. Normally our attack looks after itself but out there far too many errors to get the win we needed.

“We obviously needed to win by eight or more and it just didn’t happen for us,” said a downcast Terry Kennedy after that result.

They went on to secure a 31-0 win over South Korea before today’s conclusion.