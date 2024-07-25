Ireland 7s to face back-to-back champs Fiji in Olympic quarter-final

New Zealand 14

Ireland 12

THE IRELAND MEN’S 7s team will face defending back-to-back champions Fiji in the Olympic quarter-finals this evening in Paris [KO 9pm Irish time, RTÉ2] after losing their last pool game against New Zealand on a 14-12 scoreline.

James Topping’s side weren’t able to follow up yesterday’s wins against South Africa and Japan with a third pool victory, meaning they now face the huge task of downing the Fijians in tonight’s quarter-finals at Stade de France.

Fiji have won all 15 of their matches at the last three Olympics since 7s rugby was introduced to the Games back in 2016, with their form so far in Paris suggesting they have an excellent chance of claiming a third title. They beat hosts France to seal top spot in Pool C earlier today.

Captain Harry McNulty and his team will feel they should have won against New Zealand in Paris, spurning close-range opportunities on several occasions.

Ireland missed a fine early chance as Hugo Keenan knocked on a few metres out from the tryline, the Kiwis responding by nearly breaking out from deep only to spill the ball forward themselves.

It was the impressive Zac Ward who stamped his quality all over the game as half time approached, skinning Fehi Fineanganofo on the outside for a sensational score down the right wing.

Ward then went up to reclaim Mark Roche’s restart and after another controlled passage of Irish possession, playmaker Terry Kennedy produced a deft offload to send speedster Jordan Conroy over close to the posts.

Zac Ward scores for Ireland. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Roche’s conversion had Ireland 12-0 ahead at half time but the Kiwis hit back straight after the break as the brilliant Leroy Carter broke through the middle for a try converted by Akuila Rokolisoa.

Ireland steadied themselves and regained control of the game with their possession-heavy approach and came close to another score only to be turned over by Andrew Knewstubb metres from the Kiwi tryline.

That meant a big defensive effort was needed as the game entered its final 90 seconds but the New Zealanders had the quality to break the Irish resistance as Ngarohi McGarvey-Black finished from close range after a sweeping passage of attack.

From wide on the right, Knewstubb landed a brilliant conversion to nudge New Zealand in front.

Ireland had one final possession to rescue a win but another breakdown turnover confirmed that Topping’s men will have to take on the Fijians tonight.

New Zealand scorers:

Tries: Leroy Carter, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

Conversions: Akuila Rokolisoa [1 from 1], Andrew Knewstubb [1 from 1]

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Zac Ward, Jordan Conroy

Conversions: Mark Roche [1 from 2]



NEW ZEALAND: Akuila Rokolisoa, Moses Leo, Regan Ware, Leroy Carter, Fehi Fineanganofo, Dylan Collier (captain), Scott Curry.

Replacements: Tepaea Cook-Savage, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Andrew Knewstubb, Tone Ng Shiu, Brady Rush.

IRELAND: Jordan Conroy, Hugo Keenan, Terry Kennedy, Mark Roche, Harry McNulty (captain), Zac Ward, Niall Comerford.

Replacements: Andrew Smith, Gavin Mullin, Hugo Lennox, Chay Mullins, Jack Kelly.

Referee: Jordan Way [Australia].