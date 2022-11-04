Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 4 November 2022
Advertisement

Liveblog

6,480 Views 2 Comments
Share

And here’s the All Blacks XV team.

Here’s how Ireland A line up tonight. A reminder that there’s been some late changes due to Robbie Henshaw dropping out of the senior side for tomorrow’s game with South Africa. Jimmy O’Brien had been due to start for Ireland A but has since been called into the Ireland matchday 23, so Calvin Nash starts in his place and Shane Daly comes onto the Ireland A bench.

  • 15. Mike Lowry
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Jamie Osborne
  • 12. James Hume
  • 11. Jacob Stockdale
  • 10. Ciarán Frawley
  • 9. Craig Casey (captain)
  • 1. Jeremy Loughman
  • 2. Dave Heffernan 
  • 3. Tom O’Toole 
  • 4. Joe McCarthy 
  • 5. Gavin Thornbury 
  • 6. Cian Prendergast
  • 7. Nick Timoney
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

  • 16. Diarmuid Barron 
  • 17. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 18. Marty Moore
  • 19. Ross Molony 
  • 20. Max Deegan
  • 21. Caolin Blade
  • 22. Jack Crowley
  • 23. Shane Daly

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s clash between Ireland A and All Blacks XV. Ciarán Kennedy here to bring you all the action from the RDS as it happens.

While most of the focus has been on tomorrow’s Test game down the road at Aviva Stadium, there’s still plenty to look forward to tonight with two really exciting teams named.

It should be a cracker. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie