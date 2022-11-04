And here’s the All Blacks XV team.
The first-ever All Blacks XV team has been named for their clash against Ireland A 🖤 🍀 pic.twitter.com/wFsx8bLjJL— AllBlacksXV (@AllBlacksXV) November 2, 2022
And here’s the All Blacks XV team.
The first-ever All Blacks XV team has been named for their clash against Ireland A 🖤 🍀 pic.twitter.com/wFsx8bLjJL— AllBlacksXV (@AllBlacksXV) November 2, 2022
Here’s how Ireland A line up tonight. A reminder that there’s been some late changes due to Robbie Henshaw dropping out of the senior side for tomorrow’s game with South Africa. Jimmy O’Brien had been due to start for Ireland A but has since been called into the Ireland matchday 23, so Calvin Nash starts in his place and Shane Daly comes onto the Ireland A bench.
Replacements:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s clash between Ireland A and All Blacks XV. Ciarán Kennedy here to bring you all the action from the RDS as it happens.
While most of the focus has been on tomorrow’s Test game down the road at Aviva Stadium, there’s still plenty to look forward to tonight with two really exciting teams named.
It should be a cracker. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.Become a Member
COMMENTS (2)