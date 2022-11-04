30 mins ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s clash between Ireland A and All Blacks XV. Ciarán Kennedy here to bring you all the action from the RDS as it happens.

While most of the focus has been on tomorrow’s Test game down the road at Aviva Stadium, there’s still plenty to look forward to tonight with two really exciting teams named.

It should be a cracker. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.