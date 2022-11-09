Carbery set to start at 10 for Ireland as Farrell makes changes for Fiji

JOEY CARBERY IS set for a key role for Ireland on Saturday against Fiji in Dublin, with the Munster man in line to come into the number 10 shirt.

Head coach Andy Farrell is expected to make lots of changes to the team that beat South Africa last weekend, with that opening autumn Test having been a hugely physical encounter.

However, Tadhg Furlong will start for Ireland again after shaking off his ankle issue and the Wexford man will captain the team for the first time.

Furlong’s milestone achievement comes with Johnny Sexton set to be rested this weekend following a 77-minute shift against the Springboks in which he suffered a dead leg.

That means Carbery is expected to wear the number 10 shirt after his brief replacement appearance last weekend. The Munster man also came off the bench in all three Tests during the summer series victory in New Zealand. His most recent start for Ireland came against Italy in the Six Nations earlier this year.

With Carbery set to be promoted into the starting XV, his Munster team-mate Jack Crowley is in line to make his Test debut off the bench.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a sudden rise into the Ireland frame, having been third-choice at out-half in Munster last season. The Cork man impressed on the recent Emerging Ireland tour and also provided energy off the bench for Ireland A against the All Blacks XV last weekend.

Similarly to Furlong, Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey is set to overcome an arm injury and start in Ireland’s number 12 jersey against the Fijians. It will be interesting to see if Farrell backs Jimmy O’Brien to start at outside centre following his impressive performance there off the bench last weekend.

Of course, Robbie Henshaw has returned to training this week after a hamstring issue ruled him out of the South Africa game and the Leinster man could line out at 13 if called upon. Garry Ringrose started there last weekend.

Furlong may be joined in the front row by Ulster hooker Rob Herring, while Cian Healy and Jeremy Loughman have been vying for the loosehead prop slot with Andrew Porter expected to be rested.

Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell will hope for a starting chance in the second row, while Farrell may be tempted to give game time to Iain Henderson after he recovered from a knee injury to return to Ireland training over the past two weeks. The uncapped Connacht lock Gavin Thornbury was also called up to the main senior squad this week.

In the back row, Jack Conan is expected to start at number eight, while Ulster’s Nick Timoney is also set to be included. Connacht man Cian Prendergast and Leinster duo Max Deegan and Scott Penny have also been in the mix this week, after Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, and Caelan Doris started against the Springboks.

Autumn Series

Should Farrell opt to rest Jamison Gibson-Park after his longer-than-expected return from injury last weekend, Munster man Craig Casey could get the starting nod at scrum-half, with Connacht’s Caolin Blade also hoping for an opportunity.

While Farrell could opt to give Robert Baloucoune another start on the right wing after he was starved of attacking chances last weekend, the Ireland boss may bring Ulster man Mike Lowry in at fullback.

Ireland can choose between Jacob Stockdale, O’Brien, Mack Hansen, and the uncapped Calvin Nash for the other wing slot.

Farrell is due to officially name his matchday 23 for the Fiji clash tomorrow afternoon.

