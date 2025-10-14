Sweet relief but by no means vindication for Heimir Hallgrímsson's plan of action

SWEET RELIEF BUT by no means vindication for manager Heimir Hallgrímsson.

The Republic of Ireland are now just one point off Hungary in the play-off position after they struck late for a 2-2 draw in Portugal.

Goal difference could yet prove crucial and on another night Ireland would have reversed that margin (there are two in it) as Armenia goalkeeper Henri Avagyan made four excellent saves to deny Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea, Evan Ferguson and Adam Idah.

Don’t be fooled, by no means does that tell the story of how this contest was shaping up.

Those chances all came in the second half when the away side were down to 10 men. Ireland didn’t have a shot on target before that. Even allowing for the effort put in against Portugal in Lisbon on Saturday, it was a chastening experience to see Ireland willing to offer so little.

This victory will rightly be celebrated, of course, yet until Armenia captain Tigran Barseghyan was shown a straight red card for headbutting Finn Azaz seven minutes into the second half this was a game in which the home side completely gave up the initiative.

Just like the opening fixture here against Hungary, ill-discipline from the opposition helped change the course of direction.

It didn’t appear that the manager was prepared to do anything purposeful or was capable of finding a way to do so himself. The Ireland players, to their credit, were at least able to take advantage and make the extra man count.

Let’s hope one of the Portuguese throws a wobbler next month to help the cause, too.

A deep-lying back five with one up top beggared belief in a game Ireland had to win. Forcing mistakes against an often clumsy defence seemed the best bet.

Plenty among the 42,292 in Aviva Stadium let the manager know with boos at half-time.

Ferguson – who else – provided salvation and the manner in which he did so highlights the kind of mentality that is sure to see him add to a tally that now stands at eight international goals.

Four have come in the last five competitive games and his header here was just moments after he saw a one-on-one saved. Seconds later Jayson Molumby picked up a yellow card stopping a counter attack – it rules him out of Portugal’s visit next month – and as he turned around he roared encouragement to Ferguson.

Rather than lose his head at seeing the chance squandered, he used it to good effect when Azaz and Will Smallbone played a quick corner and found the on-loan AS Roma striker unmarked six yards out.

Winning now after losing late on in Lisbon just a few nights ago will, hopefully, inspire belief when Cristiano Ronaldo and Co arrive in November.

They’re not quite assured of their place at the World Cup due to Hungary’s late draw so that rules out any hopes of Roberto Martinez’ side taking their eye off prize.

Ireland, for some bizarre reason, didn’t want to be the ones to try and bring any energy to this clash. Unlike the away game in Yerevan where they actually started relatively well and highlighted vulnerabilities in how Armenia defend, they allowed the visitors get comfortable pretty much straight away.

We’re famous for our hospitality, but this was a step too far. The Céad Míle Fáilte mats may as well have been purchased from Carroll’s and laid out with directions to Temple Bar to enjoy the rest of their evening afterwards.

Even when Zhirayr Shaghoyan booted Seamus Coleman in the face after just two minutes, leaving the 37-year-old bloodied and needing treatment, there was no collective anger.

There seemed to be a shrug and acceptance instead of at least daring to make a point to referee Benoit Batien that maybe, just maybe, it was dangerous or reckless play to swing a boot into the air without knowing what was coming.

Instead, nothing but silence.

Ireland didn’t just give Armenia a platform to make themselves feel at home, they practically gave them a leg up by starting with a flat back five and opting to stick with a mid-block that increased frustration in the stands.

It wasn’t even an impenetrable system consider Armenia had the best chance of the first half on 38 minutes when they were able to break quickly through the middle, get the ball wide on the right for a cross and create an opportunity for Eduard Spertsyan coming in on the opposite flank.

He shanked his left-footed volley wide when he seemed primed to inflict even more pain on an Ireland side that were set up to suffer by the manager.

A few moments after that let off Finn Azaz required treatment for a knock in the middle of the pitch. The Southampton midfielder was, it seems, rested against Portugal on Saturday with a view to try and infuse this team with energy and creativity.

The problem was they were set up in a way that was devoid of ambition or confidence and must have been told to avoid the ball at all costs.

While Azaz was down it gave players a chance to gather their thoughts. Other than Festy Ebosele who did break sweat with a couple of adventurous forays forward it’s not like they needed to catch breath.

This was an exercise in passiveness, not even summoning enough for it to be passive aggressive.

It was interesting to see plenty of hand waving and pointing among players, including Paddy McCarthy with Hallgrímsson, but nothing changed during half-time and it took that stupid headbutt from Barseghyan to do so.

All of a sudden things went from morose to manic. Within two minutes of the red Ireland could have scored twice with headers, goalkeeper Henri Avagyan making one impressive save from Nathan Collins and a brilliant one from Dara O’Shea which saw the ball squirm through the legs of Collins on the follow up for what would have been a simple tap in.

The momentum completely shifted and the tables also turned from how things played out in Lisbon on Saturday. Avagyan was now the pantomime villain, going down in need of treatment for a phantom injury to allow manager Yegishe Melikan bring all his remaining outfielders to the touchline to refocus.

They switched off for that all-important corner, though, and Ferguson was there to punish them on a night that means Ireland are still alive going into November’s window.

That was the most important thing.