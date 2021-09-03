Ireland WNT to face Australia in home friendly later this month

The Ireland team during a recent friendly against Iceland.

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S team will take on Australia in a friendly match later this month, it has been confirmed.

The game will take place on Tuesday, 21 September at 7pm in Tallaght Stadium.

Tickets for the game are set too go on sale soon, while it will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.

CONFIRMED | 🇮🇪 v 🇦🇺



Ireland WNT to take on Australia in international friendly



📆 Tuesday, September 21

⏰ KO 19:00

🏟 @tallaghtstadium

📺 LIVE on @RTE2

🎟 Tickets on sale soon#IRLAUS | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/cSFBCBWqok — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 3, 2021

Earlier this week, the FAI announced that the women’s team would receive the same match fee as the men’s side white on international duty.

