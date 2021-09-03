Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland WNT to face Australia in home friendly later this month

The game will take place at Tallaght Stadium.

By The42 Team Friday 3 Sep 2021, 10:48 AM
1 hour ago 542 Views 0 Comments
The Ireland team during a recent friendly against Iceland.
Image: Kristinn Magnusson/INPHO
THE IRELAND WOMEN’S team will take on Australia in a friendly match later this month, it has been confirmed. 

The game will take place on Tuesday, 21 September at 7pm in Tallaght Stadium.

Tickets for the game are set too go on sale soon, while it will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.

Earlier this week, the FAI announced that the women’s team would receive the same match fee as the men’s side white on international duty. 

