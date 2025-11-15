Baird and Hansen stand out as Ireland prove too strong for Wallabies

15. Mack Hansen – 9

Back with a bang, running in two tries in the opening 10 minutes. He had a hat-trick within 30 minutes, and always looked a threat, competing well in the air. Dropped ball early in second half was a rare error. Will be at 15 again with South Africa come to town next week, and might even have a more long-term say in the fullback conversation.

14. Tommy O’Brien – 7

Was relatively quiet across the first 40. Contested well in the air, keeping Sam Prendergast’s kick alive for Hansen’s third try. Thought he had a try when he collected Jack Crowley’s crossfield kick, only for the play to be called back for an earlier knock-on. Has settled in nicely to that right wing slot and won’t give up the jersey easily.

13. Robbie Henshaw – 8

A productive shift in the Ireland midfield. Helped link the play nicely at times, knowing when to seek contact and when to offload – throwing two. Had good hands for Hansen’s second try, and then found the wheels to run in Ireland’s final try of the night.

12. Stuart McCloskey – 8

Was looking really sharp before being forced off early, which frankly, is a sentence we’ve had to write too often when in comes to McCloskey’s international career. Smart hands for Hansen’s first try, great power for Hansen’s second. Was a real shame he didn’t last longer than his 27 minutes and will be a loss if he’s not involved next weekend, and we’re not going to mark a player down for picking up an injury.

11. James Lowe – 7

More like his old self with a few good rumbles down his left lane, although couldn’t get himself among the tries. It wasn’t perfect – he’ll have cursed one dropped ball forward and the knock-on before O’Brien’s disallowed try, but the big effort to lift Wallabies fullback Max Jorgenson over his own tryline after chasing down an O’Brien kick was more typical of the work he put in. Finished as Ireland’s top carrier with 15 for a total of 72 metres. Will hope to be more polished next week.

10. Sam Prendergast – 8

In one word, busy. Enjoyed a dream start with a key role in those opening two tries and forcing a turnover with a big hit on James O’Connor, all inside the opening 10 minutes. Wasn’t all smooth sailing after that as he couldn’t hold Len Ikitau for Australia’s first try, which wasn’t Prendergast’s only poor tackle effort. No such blots when it came to his kicking game, as he repeatedly got excellent hang time on his aerial bombs. Add in a nice mix of passes, a clever dummy and turn of pace for his second half break, the first drop goal of his career and breaking three tackles across five carries, all in all, a fine night’s work.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 8

Inventive kicking throughout, including a lovely 50:22 25 minutes in. His passing was crisp and sharp, contributing to Ireland’s slick first-half attack. Typical quick thinking was also central in Ireland’s first try as his quick-tap penalty got Ireland moving. Came back in to finish the game at fullback and clipped a lovely kick into Henshaw’s hands for the final try of the game.

1. Paddy McCarthy – 7

A fine first start for the young prop, who will take plenty of confidence from his involvements. Held up well in the scrum and got to show his power on both sides of the ball with four carries and eight tackles.

2. Dan Sheehan – 7

Played his part in a much-improved Ireland lineout, which ran at 100%. All eight of Sheehan’s throws found their intended target and was close to a trademark Sheehan try, only to be held up in the second half.

3. Tadhg Furlong – 7

Again, the scrum and lineout were good so Furlong gets credit for both. Used his aggression when called upon but Ireland might need a few more big carries from the tighthead if they’re to get on top of the Springboks – he had three tonight.

4. James Ryan – 7

Got through heaps of work with nine carries and nine tackles. One frustrating first half penalty when Ireland’s discipline was sloppy, but overall put in a relentless shift.

5. Tadhg Beirne – 7

No trademark turnovers tonight but made an impact without the highlight moments. Thirteen tackles across his 80 minutes, and rose to claim three Ireland lineouts.

6. Ryan Baird – 9

A big presence in Ireland’s lineout defence again, pinching two in a row late in the first half, and another early after the restart. Added some big hits in defence and purposeful carries before capping a fine game with a late try. Doing a good job of making that six jersey his own.

7. Caelan Doris (capt) – 7

A rare shift to the seven jersey but still had the usual impact. Second only to Lowe for carries (10) and level with Baird for most tackles (14). Won a big turnover early in the second half and stole one Australia lineout, alongside a powerful finish for his try. Does he stay there for the Springboks next week?

8. Jack Conan – 7

A touch more quiet than usual but still made his carries count, with the standout a big charge off an Ireland scrum. Worked hard throughout, but was turned over once.

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (for Sheehan 57mins) – 7

Made some punchy carries and ensured the lineout remained smooth along the home stretch.

17. Andrew Porter (for McCarthy 48) – 7

One of the prime reasons Ireland’s scrum finished the game so strongly.

18. Thomas Clarkson (for Furlong 57) – 7

Three carries before a HIA ended his cameo.

19. Nick Timoney (for Conan 48) – 7

Part of that strong bench effort but would have liked to get his hands on the ball more.

20. Cian Prendergast (for Ryan 57) – 7

Made his carries and clearly enjoyed himself, but another who would have liked to see more of the ball. Little to fault in his contributions.

21. Craig Casey (for Gibson-Park 71) – 7

Positive impact off the bench as Ireland’s attack finished the game in full flow.

22. Jack Crowley (for S Prendergast 60) – 7

Settled into the game by kicking a penalty shortly after being introduced, and played his part in Ireland putting together some sharp moments across the final quarter. Added three conversions, and the last was a beauty. There’s still a decision to make at 10 for the Boks next week.

23. Bundee Aki (for McCloskey 27) – 7

In earlier than expected and was heavily involved on both sides of the ball.