Ireland to face Australia in 2027 World Cup warm-up Test

IRELAND WILL FACE AUSTRALIA in a World Cup warm-up Test next year, shortly before the tournament begins Down Under.

The Wallabies have announced that the fixture will take place on Saturday, September 18 at the GIO Stadium in Canberra. The match will be Ireland’s first ever Test in Canberra.

The Wallabies have played five Tests at the venue between 1998 and 2017, winning all of them, with their most recent match a 45-20 victory over Argentina in 2017.

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Ireland will begin their World Cup campaign on Monday, 4 October at the Sydney Football Stadium with a Pool D opener against Portugal, (7.15am Irish time).

They will then head to Perth on Sunday, 10 October to face Scotland (10.45am Irish time), before playing Uruguay in Melbourne on Sunday 17 October (4.45am Irish time).

Hospitality packages for the Wallabies’ 2027 Test against Ireland are on sale from today, with tickets to be released at a later date.

Ireland will also face Australia this summer when they travel to the Allianz Stadium in Sydney on 4 July in the Nations Championship.