Venues confirmed for Ireland's Nations Championship fixtures in July

THE VENUES FOR July’s Nations Championship fixtures have been confirmed.
The opening three rounds of the new 12-team tournament will be played on 4, 11 and 18 July.
Ireland travel to play Australia, Japan, and New Zealand this summer, before Argentina, Fiji, and South Africa come to Dublin in November.
The Australia fixture has been confirmed for Sydney’s 42,500 capacity Allianz Stadium.
The venue for the second round fixture against Japan is due to be confirmed soon.
In round three, Andy Farrell’s team will take on the All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland. Ireland last visited Auckland on their 2022 summer tour, losing 42-19 in their opening Test before winning in Dunedin and Wellington.
Kick-off times for the July fixtures are also to be confirmed.
Round 1: 4 July
New Zealand v France One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch (30,000 capacity)
Australia v Ireland Allianz Stadium, Sydney (42,500)
Japan v Italy Chichibunomiya Stadium, Tokyo (27,188)
Fiji v Wales Cardiff City Stadium (33,280)
South Africa v England Ellis Park, Johannesburg (62,567)
Argentine v Scotland Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Córdoba (57,000)
Round 2: 11 July
New Zealand v Italy Sky Stadium, Wellington (34,500)
Australia v France Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (52,500)
Fiji v England Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool (52,769)
South Africa v Scotland Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria (51,762)
Argentina v Wales Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario (25,286)
Japan v Ireland (Stadium, TBC)
Round 3: 18 July
Japan v France National Stadium, Tokyo (68,000)
New Zealand v Ireland Eden Park, Auckland (~43,000 football / 50,000 rugby)
Australia v Italy HBF Park, Perth (20,500)
Fiji v Scotland Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh (~67,000)
South Africa v Wales Hollywood Bets Kings Park, Durban (46,000 regular capacity, 60,000 max capacity)
Argenia v England Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero (~30,000)
