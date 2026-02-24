Venues confirmed for Ireland's Nations Championship fixtures in July

THE VENUES FOR July’s Nations Championship fixtures have been confirmed.

The opening three rounds of the new 12-team tournament will be played on 4, 11 and 18 July.

Ireland travel to play Australia, Japan, and New Zealand this summer, before Argentina, Fiji, and South Africa come to Dublin in November.

The Australia fixture has been confirmed for Sydney’s 42,500 capacity Allianz Stadium.

Advertisement

The venue for the second round fixture against Japan is due to be confirmed soon.

In round three, Andy Farrell’s team will take on the All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland. Ireland last visited Auckland on their 2022 summer tour, losing 42-19 in their opening Test before winning in Dunedin and Wellington.

Kick-off times for the July fixtures are also to be confirmed.

Round 1: 4 July

New Zealand v France

One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch (30,000 capacity)

One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch (30,000 capacity) Australia v Ireland

Allianz Stadium, Sydney (42,500)

Allianz Stadium, Sydney (42,500) Japan v Italy

Chichibunomiya Stadium, Tokyo (27,188)

Chichibunomiya Stadium, Tokyo (27,188) Fiji v Wales

Cardiff City Stadium (33,280)

Cardiff City Stadium (33,280) South Africa v England

Ellis Park, Johannesburg (62,567)

Ellis Park, Johannesburg (62,567) Argentine v Scotland

Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Córdoba (57,000)

Round 2: 11 July

New Zealand v Italy

Sky Stadium, Wellington (34,500)

Sky Stadium, Wellington (34,500) Australia v France

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (52,500)

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (52,500) Fiji v England

Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool (52,769)

Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool (52,769) South Africa v Scotland

Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria (51,762)

Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria (51,762) Argentina v Wales

Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario (25,286)

Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario (25,286) Japan v Ireland

(Stadium, TBC)

Round 3: 18 July