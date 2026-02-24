More Stories
Venues confirmed for Ireland's Nations Championship fixtures in July

Andy Farrell’s side will visit Sydney and Auckland, but the venue for the round two fixture with Japan remains TBC.
8.46am, 24 Feb 2026
3

THE VENUES FOR July’s Nations Championship fixtures have been confirmed.

The opening three rounds of the new 12-team tournament will be played on 4, 11 and 18 July.

Ireland travel to play Australia, Japan, and New Zealand this summer, before Argentina, Fiji, and South Africa come to Dublin in November.

The Australia fixture has been confirmed for Sydney’s 42,500 capacity Allianz Stadium.

The venue for the second round fixture against Japan is due to be confirmed soon.

In round three, Andy Farrell’s team will take on the All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland. Ireland last visited Auckland on their 2022 summer tour, losing 42-19 in their opening Test before winning in Dunedin and Wellington. 

Kick-off times for the July fixtures are also to be confirmed.

Round 1: 4 July

  • New Zealand v France
    One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch (30,000 capacity) 
  • Australia v Ireland
    Allianz Stadium, Sydney (42,500)
  • Japan v Italy
    Chichibunomiya Stadium, Tokyo (27,188)
  • Fiji v Wales
    Cardiff City Stadium (33,280)
  • South Africa v England
    Ellis Park, Johannesburg (62,567)
  • Argentine v Scotland
    Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Córdoba (57,000)

Round 2: 11 July

  • New Zealand v Italy
    Sky Stadium, Wellington (34,500)
  • Australia v France
    Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (52,500)
  • Fiji v England
    Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool (52,769)
  • South Africa v Scotland
    Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria (51,762)
  • Argentina v Wales
    Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario (25,286)
  • Japan v Ireland
    (Stadium, TBC)

Round 3: 18 July

  • Japan v France
    National Stadium, Tokyo (68,000)
  • New Zealand v Ireland
    Eden Park, Auckland (~43,000 football / 50,000 rugby)
  • Australia v Italy
    HBF Park, Perth (20,500)
  • Fiji v Scotland
    Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh (~67,000)
  • South Africa v Wales
    Hollywood Bets Kings Park, Durban (46,000 regular capacity, 60,000 max capacity)
  • Argenia v England
    Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero (~30,000)
