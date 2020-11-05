Three uncapped players in Farrell's Ireland squad as Earls and Burns return

James Lowe is set for his Ireland debut this month.

ANDY FARRELL HAS included the uncapped James Lowe, Billy Burns, and Shane Daly in his Ireland squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup.

Leinster wing Lowe, a native of New Zealand, is eligible to play for Ireland from their clash with Wales onwards.

Connacht out-half Jack Carty has dropped out of the squad as Ulster’s Burns comes back into the fold, having been part of Farrell’s group earlier this year.

Keith Earls is back in the Ireland squad after a recent back injury.

Jack Conan has dropped out of Farrell’s selection as he is dealing with an injury issue and stays with Leinster.

Overall, Farrell has named a very similar squad to the one that finished the 2020 Six Nations over the past fortnight, with Johnny Sexton continuing as the Ireland captain.

Ulster’s John Cooney, an injury cover call-up before the France game last weekend, is not part of the squad.

The likes of Tadhg Furlong, Ryan Baird, Dave Kilcoyne, Garry Ringrose, Jordan Larmour, and Will Addison remain sidelined through injury.

Ireland kick-off the Autumn Nations Cup with a home game against Wales on Friday 13 November before a visit to Twickenham to take on England on 21 November.

Farrell’s men welcome Georgia to the Aviva Stadium on 29 November and then have a home play-off game against one of France, Italy, Scotland or Fiji on 5 December.

Ireland squad for Autumn Nations Cup:

Loosehead props: Cian Healy, Ed Byrne

Hookers: Rob Herring, Rónan Kelleher, Dave Heffernan

Tighthead props: Andrew Porter, John Ryan, Finlay Bealham

Locks: Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Quinn Roux, Tadhg Beirne, Ultan Dillane

Back rows: CJ Stander, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, Will Connors

Scrum-halves: Conor Murray, Kieran Marmion, Jamison Gibson-Park

Out-halves: Johnny Sexton (captain), Ross Byrne, Billy Burns

Centres: Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Chris Farrell, Stuart McCloskey

Back threes: Keith Earls, Andrew Conway, Jacob Stockdale, James Lowe, Shane Daly, Hugo Keenan.