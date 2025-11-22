Ireland push Bangladesh Test into day five

THE IRISH MEN’S cricket team have pushed their second Test against Bangladesh into a fifth day, and will look to take the game as deep as possible in the distant hope of frustrating the home side into a draw.

At the end of day four, Ireland still requires 333 runs for a most unlikely victory, while Bangladesh need just four wickets.

Harry Tector hit his fifth Test half-century, as Curtis Campher provided stubborn resistance in an encouraging showing.

Earlier, Gavin Hoey grabbed a second wicket, and 20-year old all-rounder Jordan Neill claimed his first-ever Test wicket before the Bangladesh captain declared their innings closed on 297-4, a lead of 508 runs.

Ireland lost openers Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling by the eighth over for 13 and 9 respectively. Cade Carmichael compiled a neat 19 before being trapped in front, but Tector and Campher then dug in.

The pair added 41 for the fourth wicket, however their vigil lasted 14 overs. Tector registered his fifth Test half-century, but then played a misjudged shot and was heading back to the Pavilion. Stephen Doheny and Lorcan Tucker came and went, but Campher stayed the course and was 34* at stumps, together with Andy McBrine on 11*.

Play is scheduled to resume on Sunday at 9.30am local time (3.30am Irish time).

- With reporting from Cricket Ireland