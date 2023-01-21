Beibhinn Parsons' double sends Ireland into semi-finals in Hamilton

France 7-24 Ireland

BEIBHINN PARSONS SCORED a try in each half as Ireland booked a semi-final showdown against New Zealand at the Hamilton 7s this evening.

Aiden McNulty’s side ran out impressive 24-7 winners against France in the quarter-finals, and now face a quick turnaround before a mouthwatering final four clash [12.42am Sunday Irish time].

Parsons crossed to open the scoring in the first minute before Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe added a second, two Lucy Mulhall conversions sending them in 14-0 up at the break.

Megan Burns raced away to score Ireland’s third early in the second half before Parsons grabbed her second try of the game to leave Ireland 24-0 up and cruising.

Burns, Megan Burns 💃



She wins a race to the line, @IrishRugby win the race to the final four #NZ7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/dZyI4EjNCd — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) January 21, 2023

Séraphine Okemba’s try, converted by Lilou Gracie, proved to be little consolation for France.

New Zealand were 43-12 winners over Japan in their quarter-final, while the other side of the draw sees Australia take on the USA in the first women’s semi-final.

Ireland also face New Zealand in the men’s tournament, that quarter-final kicking off at 11.04pm Irish time on Saturday night.