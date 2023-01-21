Advertisement
Saturday 21 January 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Read Next
More Stories
John Cowpland/INPHO Beibhinn Parsons opened and closed the scoring in an impressive Ireland win (file photo).
# Rugby Sevens
Beibhinn Parsons' double sends Ireland into semi-finals in Hamilton
Ireland Women set for semi-final against New Zealand in the early hours of Sunday morning.
1.7k
1
50 minutes ago

France 7-24 Ireland

BEIBHINN PARSONS SCORED a try in each half as Ireland booked a semi-final showdown against New Zealand at the Hamilton 7s this evening.

Aiden McNulty’s side ran out impressive 24-7 winners against France in the quarter-finals, and now face a quick turnaround before a mouthwatering final four clash [12.42am Sunday Irish time].

Parsons crossed to open the scoring in the first minute before Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe added a second, two Lucy Mulhall conversions sending them in 14-0 up at the break.

Megan Burns raced away to score Ireland’s third early in the second half before Parsons grabbed her second try of the game to leave Ireland 24-0 up and cruising.

Séraphine Okemba’s try, converted by Lilou Gracie, proved to be little consolation for France.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

New Zealand were 43-12 winners over Japan in their quarter-final, while the other side of the draw sees Australia take on the USA in the first women’s semi-final.

Ireland also face New Zealand in the men’s tournament, that quarter-final kicking off  at 11.04pm Irish time on Saturday night.

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     