Ireland beat Uzbekistan to reach World Cup knockout stages

Ireland 2

Uzbekistan 1

IRELAND BEAT Uzbekistan 2-1 in Doha, Qatar, today to confirm their place in the knockout stages of the U17 World Cup.

Clinical finishes from Grady McDonnell and Michael Noonan helped the Boys in Green earn a hard-fought win, after Abubakir Shukurullaev had given the Asian champions a first-half lead.

Looking to build on Wednesday’s emphatic 4-1 defeat of Panama, Ireland made a bright start before Islom Ismoilov’s side gradually gained control of proceedings.

Sayfiddin Sodikov had been giving Ade Solanke a torrid time down Ireland’s left, and it was no surprise when the opening goal emanated from this channel.

After getting in behind the Lorient youngster, Sodikov — who had earlier missed a one-on-one — laid the ball to Mukhammad Khabibullaev, whose shot was saved by Alex Noonan, but Shukurullaev was on hand to convert from close range.

Ireland, seemingly unfazed by this setback, responded well to going behind and equalised just after the half-hour mark.

Jaden Umeh and Solanke linked up down the left. The latter’s cross took a slight deflection and was met by McDonnell’s powerful header into the net.

Uzbekistan were still threatening sporadically, however.

Khabibullaev crossed for Azizbek Abdumuminov, who prodded it goalwards, forcing Noonan into a decent reaction save.

The Uzbeks had the better start to the second half — Shukurullaev almost got his second, as Mukhammad Khakimov’s delivery narrowly eluded him.

Noonan and substitute Kian McMahon-Brown both saw shots saved before the former scored a 75th-minute winner.

Again, Umeh and Solanke were involved, as the latter’s powerful cross was headed downward into the net by the Shamrock Rovers starlet.

Amirkhon Muradov then threatened an equaliser, meeting a deep corner, but heading wide from close range under pressure from Victor Ozhianvuna — one of two 16-year-olds in the Irish squad.

For the most part, though, the Boys in Green saw the game out comfortably, while the Uzbeks’ frustration was apparent as Irish players were the victims of a couple of rough challenges in the dying stages.

Ireland next face Paraguay on Tuesday (1:30pm kick-off Irish time). The South Americans lost their opener 2-1 to Uzbekistan but beat Panama 2-1 this afternoon to keep their hopes alive.

Following today’s impressive victory, Colin O’Brien’s side sealed their place in the round of 32, and they need only a draw against the Paraguayans to guarantee top spot in the group and an ostensibly weaker opponent in the knockout stages.

Ireland: 1. Alex Noonan 4. Oisin McDonagh 5. Vinnie Leonard 12. Ryan Butler 13. Ade Solanke 6. Rory Finneran 7. Grady McDonnell (8. Kian McMahon-Brown 54) 10. Ramón Martos 11. Jaden Umeh 17. Max Kovalevskis (15. Victor Ozhianvuna 46) 9. Michael Noonan.

Uzbekistan: 21. Nematullo Rustamzhonov 3. Mukhammad Khakimov 4. Muminkhon Bakhodirkhonov 13. Abullokh Fazliddinov 15. Mukhammadali Musakhonov 7. Sadriddin Khasanov (8. Amirbek Saidov 74) 10. Mukhammad Khabibullaev (17. Jamshidbek Rustamov 74) 16. Azizbek Abdumuminov (20. Asilbek Aliev 62) 11. Sayfiddin Sodikov 18. Abubakir Shukurullaev 19. Azizbek Erimbetov (5. Amirkhon Muradov 84)