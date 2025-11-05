Republic of Ireland launch U17 World Cup campaign with dominant win

Republic of Ireland 4

Panama 1

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have launched their Fifa U17 World Cup in emphatic style, crushing Panama 4-1 in Doha.

Reaching the tournament at this age for the first time, Colin O’Brien’s side honoured that historic moment with a brilliant display against a Panama side who are competing in this World Cup for the fourth time.

Goals from Jaden Umeh and Kian McMahon-Brown gave Ireland a 2-0 lead at half-time before Michael Noonan and Max Kovalevskis also rattled the net to complete a landmark day for Irish football.

Playing in hot and humid conditions, Ireland conceded a late goal to Panama’s Moises Richards, but the result was already secured.

Ireland have two more games in Group J, and will now turn their attention to Uzbekistan on Saturday before facing Paraguay on Tuesday 11 November.

