McBrine helps Ireland to earn series draw against Zimbabwe

William Porterfield was named Player of the Series.

Zimbabwe 131 (34 overs)

Ireland 118-3 (22.2 overs)

Ireland won by 7 wickets (DLS)

IRELAND BEAT ZIMBABWE by seven wickets on Monday afternoon to earn a draw in the sides’ three-match ODI series.

Rain disrupted play throughout the day in Stormont, where Andrew McBrine starred for the Irish attack, taking three wickets in a Player of the Match performance as the visitors were bowled all out for 131.

As the rain continued this afternoon, Ireland’s chase was ultimately reduced to 118 from 32 overs in stop-start conditions.

Paul Stirling was Ireland’s top scorer with his 43 including five fours and two sixes while William Porterfield, who scored 16 on Monday, was named Player of the Series after finishing as the leading run-scorer of the series.

