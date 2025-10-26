Carla Ward's balancing act as Ireland brace for Belgium reaction

SHORTLY AFTER THE final whistle at Aviva Stadium on Friday night, Carla Ward bounced into the press conference room.

“How’s everyone feeling?” the Ireland manager asked, having overseen a 4-2 upset win against Belgium which assumed control of their Nations League promotion/relegation playoff.

The smile on her face and twinkle in her eye said it all.

After an up and down first 10 months at the helm, with no shortage of transition, here was evidence of Ward’s reign sparking to life.

Her first answer brought everyone back to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in early June when Ireland finished their Nations League group campaign with a 1-0 win over Slovenia — reversing the 4-0 drubbing in February — and the manager outlined her rethought ambition.

That was to be “a Carla Ward team on the ball, with an Irish mentality off the ball”.

The former Aston Villa boss made clear her possession-based style from her appointment in January, urging the need for patience.

Having tried different things, and failed at times — no more so than the Koper horror show, for which she took full ownership — Ward now appears to have struck a balance.

Defence is the first line of attack, after all. Add in improvements in possession and a more front-footed approach. Keep the core Irish values. Compromise is key.

“When we arrived in camp, I spoke a lot about the Irish mentality and how we were going to need all of that, and what it means,” Ward elaborated after Ireland’s first win over Belgium since 1980, and just second ever.

“When they put on that shirt, it means something more than I’ve seen other countries’ players when they put on their shirt. We tapped into that a lot, and we tapped into what it means to play for Ireland, the heart and the desire and the fight — to be honest every reason why I took the job in the first place because it’s a country that’s so proud, they wear their heart on their sleeves. I love that about them.”

Passion: Katie McCabe and Denise O'Sullivan celebrate. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

While Ireland generally played a back five under Colin Bell, Vera Pauw and Eileen Gleeson, Ward immediately switched to a four.

She reverted for June’s international friendlies against USA, and maintained it against Belgium in a fluid 5-3-2 on Friday night.

Katie McCabe spoke of lessons learned from a “more cautious” and “reserved” approach in the first leg of their Euro 2025 playoff against Wales, and Ireland took the game to their higher-ranked visitors from the off.

“All my teams were quite aggressive higher up,” Ward explained. “We discussed, ‘Well let’s be aggressive but from a lot lower’. I think that threw (Belgium) a little bit because they wanted the space.”

The press and discipline paid dividends as they stopped transitions at source, and Ireland eventually scored four goals against a higher-ranked team for the first time in competitive action.

McCabe put them 1-0 up just before half time, with her 30th goal on her 99th cap coming from the spot, while the second half brought a five-goal flurry: Belgium equalised through Tessa Wullaert, before McCabe forced an own goal from distance to restore the lead two minutes later. Stunning efforts from the Irish captain and Marissa Sheva made it 4-1 in the 66th minute, but the visitors pulled another back through Marie Detruyer late on.

Just how consequential that frustrating concession will be remains to be seen in Tuesday’s second leg in Leuven, just outside Brussels.

Ireland travelled today, departing their Castleknock Hotel base after training this morning. Recovery will have been the focus across those gym and pitch sessions, before tomorrow morning’s tune-up at Den Dreef Stadium.

Ward names her XI in the team meeting the morning before every game, so selection decisions will swirl this evening.

A major one is in defence, after mainstay centre-back Anna Patten was suspended for the first leg. Chloe Mustaki impressed alongside Caitlin Hayes and Jessie Stapleton on Friday, the left-footer affording balance and releasing McCabe for her “best performance in a very long time” from left-wing back.

“When we left the US and the way Chloe played, I thought, ‘I have to get her and Katie in the team,’ and it kind of did tap into my thinking around a back five,” Ward revealed.

“It’s a headache because the back five were tremendous,” she added, pointing out that she previously played Patten in midfield for Villa.

The Ireland XI on Friday night. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Experienced midfield duo Denise O’Sullivan and Ruesha Littlejohn were both withdrawn in the second half with minutes managed: O’Sullivan starred as she played 75 minutes, longer than the 60 planned for as she returns from an MCL injury. Updates will be sought tomorrow.

Grace Moloney, meanwhile, won the duel for the number one jersey with Courtney Brosnan out injured. She thanked Ward for “the greatest day of my life” on the pitch after her Aviva Stadium debut, with uncapped pair Sophie Whitehouse and Katie Keane undoubtedly continuing to push her all the way.

Having been burned in Dublin, the Belgian Red Flames now prepare to hit back as they try to keep hold of League A status (and in turn, a seeded playoff for the 2027 World Cup).

Ward and her players continually stressed it is only half time, and now look to guard against complacency. It is indeed often easier to chase than defend.

Well below par on Friday but brimming with quality, Belgium are best at home: Ireland need not look further than April when they beat England 3-2 at Den Dreef, having been hammered by the Lionesses 5-0 at Ashton Gate four days earlier.

Ward expects Tuesday’s tie to be “massively different,” the warning loud and clear. They must keep it tight early doors to give themselves the best chance.

“Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir is going to want to see a complete reaction from them, and we’ve got to be ready for that,” said Ward. :I actually think we can be better as well, I think there’s areas we can improve, and certainly things we will look at and tweak. I think we’ve got to probably adapt a couple of bits and pieces.

“But, yeah, I think it sets us up for, hopefully, a good Tuesday night.”