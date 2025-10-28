Katie McCabe primed for 100th cap as Ireland look to finish the job in Belgium

LANDMARKS IN LEUVEN.

The Irish women’s national team are hoping the Belgian university city, 25km east of Brussels, can be a happy hunting ground on a significant night.

Not only are Carla Ward’s side looking to finish the job as they hold a two-goal lead in their Nations League promotion/relegation playoff, but Katie McCabe’s 100th cap also magnifies the sense of occasion.

Their iconic captain will become the eighth female centurion, following in the footsteps of teammate Denise O’Sullivan, legendary goalkeeper-turned-coach Emma Byrne, and retired stars Áine O’Gorman, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell and Ciara Grant.

Without success, the milestone will undoubtedly be diminished in her eyes.

Der Dreef Stadium is the latest stage McCabe looks to conquer, her Ireland senior journey beginning in north Croatia at the 2014 Istria Cup against Hungary.

“10 years is a long time ago,” she told The 42, having also hit the half-century in Belgium.

“I can’t really remember it, to be honest with you. It’s different now, because young girls can make their debuts in front of the Aviva or a sold-out Tallaght Stadium.

“I was pretty confident as a young player. I was ready to go, fit in on the left wing, bring that attacking style, be front-footed, be aggressive, be direct and try and create and be a little spark.

“Sue Ronan put her trust in me and gave me an opportunity to represent my country. All I could do was repay her and work as hard as possible.”

The rise that followed has been well documented. A snapshot: Ireland captain at 21, leader at a first World Cup, Arsenal Champions League winner, Ballon d’Or nominee.

Having recently turned 30, she’s hungrier than ever for more in the “sacred” green jersey.

League A promotion (which guarantees a seeded playoff for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil) is the immediate goal.

“We all want more. We all got a taste of it and what it felt like to represent Ireland at the World Cup in Australia. And obviously, the disappointment of the Euros hit us hard as a team.

“But we couldn’t stick around and feel sorry for ourselves; we needed to pick ourselves back up, dust ourselves off, and go again. And we’ve got an opportunity now in front of us. We need to make sure we’re taking it and we’re ready for it.”

While Ward has been effusive in her praise of McCabe since she inspired Friday’s 4-2 first-leg win, Belgium boss Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir echoed some sentiments: “She is a world-class player. Everyone knows that.”

People are well aware that tonight’s second leg will be very different.

Belgium are seeking a reaction after their disappointing showing in Dublin. Ireland were the aggressors from the off, pressing the higher-ranked Euro 2025 contestants from all over and disrupting a team that thrives off offensive transitions.

They exploited defensive frailties, with Marissa Sheva on target as well as McCabe, who was denied a hat-trick as Uefa deemed one effort Nicky Evrard’s own goal.

Belgium effectively didn’t play until the closing stages, when they chased a 4-1 deficit and Marie Detruyer’s crucial late goal breathed life into their fightback.

The Red Flames will now look to bring the fire at their Der Dreef fortress, strengthening immediately with mainstay duo Justine Vanhaevermaet and Jill Janssens returning from suspension. Tessa Wullaert will again lead the line, having scored a 95th goal on her 150th cap on Friday.

Belgium are inconsistent and unpredictable — like Ireland at times — but if Friday is anything to go by, goals are guaranteed for the 6,000 or so fans expected. An early one could change the entire picture.

Momentum swung to and fro, and that’s sure to happen again. “We’re going to have to ride those storms as and when they come,” Ward warned, her intentions clear as ever.

“We’re going out to win the game, not win the tie.”

Ireland training at OH Leuven yesterday. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland blowing a two-goal lead is unthinkable in the bubble, but it’s important to note that extra time and penalties will apply if required. French trailblazer Stéphanie Frappart is the referee in charge.

Expect little change to Ireland’s XI and 5-3-2 shape from Friday. “Tweaks” have been flagged without specifics mentioned.

Anna Patten should return from suspension, most likely in a straight swap for Caitlin Hayes in the heart of defence, although Ward did tease a potential move to midfield.

That seems unlikely, however, with such a change a potential risk. Ruesha Littlejohn will probably start again, with her minutes managed again alongside injury returnee O’Sullivan.

Grace Moloney will again deputise for Courtney Brosnan in goal, with Chloe Mustaki and Jessie Stapleton the other centre-halves inside McCabe and Aoife Mannion, respectively. Sheva has reinvigorated her international career under Ward, and looks set to keep her place after a stunning goal, while Kyra Carusa and Emily Murphy will be tasked with tireless running and leading the press up top.

How much they can offer in back-to-back games remains to be seen, but Saoirse Noonan will be among those chomping at the bit from the bench again.

Ireland looked sharp at training yesterday, shaking off the cold and tuning up in intermittent showers before blitzing through a tight possession drill.

A no-look back-heel from McCabe was a highlight, while the winning team celebrated wildly when they reached the required number of passes.

Just imagine if they finish the job tonight.