Ireland out to stoke the Red Flames in Nations League playoff

WE’RE FAMILIAR WITH England’s Lionesses and the Matildas of Australia. Belgium’s ‘Red Flames’ nickname is quite fitting, as the heat intensifies for Ireland after a somewhat subdued year to date.

They missed out on the big show, Euro 2025, and the Nations League group campaign was a mixed bag amidst a period of transition under new manager Carla Ward.

A 4-0 drubbing away to Slovenia haunted Ireland, as they missed out on top spot and automatic promotion to League A.

A two-legged playoff now awaits against Belgium, opening at Aviva Stadium this evening [KO 7.30pm, RTÉ2] before the return tie in Leuven next Tuesday.

It’s campaign-defining, the crescendo of a somewhat lull year ahead of 2027 World Cup qualifying. Promotion here would guarantee a playoff on the road to Brazil.

With outfield noise often drowning out the football, the focus is firmly on the

Belgium are unquestionable favourites. A consistent force in League A, they played at their third Euros during the summer, but failed to progress from their group like in 2022. Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir’s side finished third, behind Spain and Italy and ahead of Portugal. Unlike Ireland though, they are yet to qualify for the World Cup.

With seven places separating them in the world rankings (20th v Ireland’s 27th), the most recent of the sides’ six meetings was a 2021 international friendly when Belgium won 1-0 in Brussels. Ireland have beaten them once won once, by the minimum at Dalymount Park in October 1980.

Belgium shared a Nations League A group with two of their three Euro opponents, Spain and Portugal, and England, finishing third after two wins and four losses.

World champions Spain eventually won their opener 3-2, having trailed 2-1 late on. Belgium were then beaten 1-0 by now-relegated Portugal as Gunnarsdóttir, like Ward, settled into her new role.

The second window brought a double-header against England: a heavy 5-0 defeat, followed by a surprising 3-2 win. They rounded out an inconsistent campaign with a 5-1 reversal to Spain, and a 3-0 win over Portugal.

They secured their only win at the Euros against the same opposition, a dramatic 2-1 victory in their final game. The Red Flames were previously burned by dark horses Italy (1-0) and finalists Spain (6-2).

That Spain game was a rollercoaster, the underdogs drawing level twice to make it 2-2 in the 51st minute before Spain exerted their dominance.

“They caused Spain a lot of problems,” Ward assessed this week, having watched Belgium in Switzerland.

“They’ve got the ability to be very, very, very good. But they’ve got flaws in their system. I think they were one of the best teams on transition, offensive transitions. But then I think they were one of the teams that can be exploited in defensive transitions.

“We have to be aware because they’ve got a lot of quality. But I also think that they’ll probably be saying something similar about us. There’s areas that we feel we can really hurt them and exploit them.

“We won’t be looking to just park the bus, so to speak.”

Ward at Ireland training this week. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland will be without number one goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan through injury, with Grace Moloney expected to deputise. (Belgium are also missing their first choice Lisa Litchfus, who played every minute at the Euro.)

Ward has preferred a back four through her tenure, but reverted to three/five for the June friendlies against USA. Her mainstay centre-back Anna Patten is suspended for the first leg, with Caitlin Hayes, Jessie Stapleton, Hayley Nolan and Aoife Mannion among the options. Mannion has been deployed wide right recently, but Heather Payne and Jamie Finn are back, while Katie McCabe is nailed on on the left.

Denise O’Sullivan returns from injury to boost a “light” midfield, in Ward’s own words. “But what we have got in there is an experience and a mentality,” she added, with Ruesha Littlejohn immediately springing to mind. Jess Ziu, like Finn, is returning from a long-term layoff but a start is unlikely. Marissa Sheva could feature.

Up top, Kyra Carusa has been out of favour at club level, though has been a mainstay. Saoirse Noonan and Amber Barrett will feel they have done enough to usurp her.

In games expected to be transitional, speed will be key: Ireland aren’t overly blessed with that attribute, but Abbie Larkin and Emily Murphy can threaten out wide and in behind. Athlone Town star Kelly Brady also fits that bracket, but remains a training player.

The manager wants “a Carla Ward team on the ball and an Irish mentality off the ball,” as she said after the Nations League group campaign.

“We have to set a mentality and a mindset of belief and confidence,” Ward added this week.

“If you have a look at the data from when I took over to now, we’ve had more of the ball. We’ve won more duels. We’ve created more. We’ve had more progressive passes. We’ve increased in every single statistic bar one, which is aerial duels. But it’s probably because we get the ball down and play a little bit more.

“How we can we be brave, how we can be progressive? I think that’s going to be really important. Anyone that knows me, I struggle to sit back and just bank up. We have to get on the front foot because we want to win the game.”

Belgium, meanwhile, generally played 5-4-1 at the Euros, pressing from midfield and finding joy on the counter.

Tessa Wullaert (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“We have to nullify Tessa Wullaert,” Ward insisted, circling their main threat.

“She’s an exceptional talent. She’s a seasoned pro. I think that for Belgium to tick, she needs to be ticking. We’ll try and slow her down a little bit.”

The captain and record goalscorer leads from the front. Playing her club football with Inter Milan, Wullaert is indeed the top scorer in Women’s Nations League history with 12 in two campaigns.

Set-pieces are another strength, with Wullaert often on duty. Justine Vanhaevermaet, the 6ft midfielder formerly of Everton and now at Crystal Palace, is generally the target. Towerning Shamrock Rovers defender Maria Reynolds trained as Vanhaevermaet this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jarne Teulings and 18-year-old Aurélie Reynders of Leuven are other players to look out for.

While the Aviva might not be a complete cauldron, with ticket sales slow, the heat intensifies for Ireland as they look to stoke the Red Flames.