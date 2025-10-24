McCabe heroics and Sheva stunner as Ireland upset Belgium in Nations League playoff

Uefa Nations League A/B promotion/relegation playoff, first leg

Republic of Ireland 4

Belgium 2

ADVANTAGE IRELAND, HAVING gone quite some way to extinguishing the Red Flames.

Katie McCabe heroics and another stunner from Marissa Sheva lit up Lansdowne Road, as Ireland upset Belgium and take a two-goal lead into Tuesday’s return tie in Leuven.

The Irish captain was cruelly denied a hat-trick on her 99th cap, with one chalked down as an OG. But her 30th and 31st international goals — and first for Ireland at the Aviva — sent Ireland on their way to the best performance of Carla Ward’s reign.

They impressed against fancied Belgium, seven places higher in the world rankings and participants at Euro 2025, leading 1-0 at half time and 4-2 at the finish as 14,180 fans watched on on a chilly night.

The job is only half done, but League A status — and a 2027 World Cup playoff — is firmly in sight.

Ireland will be disappointed with the concessions from Tessa Wullaert and Marie Detruyer, and aware of the inevitable Belgian response.

With undisputed number one Courtney Brosnan out injured, Grace Moloney started in goal. Chloe Mustaki got the nod in defence in a fluid 3-5-2 formation, with Ward insistent Ireland wouldn’t “just park the bus” and strike a balance between her possession-based style and “the Irish mentality”.

The transitional nature of the game was apparent from early doors. Belgium tried to use the wide areas initially, while Ireland went more direct with Kyra Carusa and Emily Murphy willing runners and pressers up top.

They were both central to the first real chance in the 12th minute. Denise O’Sullivan, returning from a knee injury, charged down the middle and found Carusa outside her. The US-born striker squared to Murphy, who flashed across the face of goal and inches wide.

While Ireland settled well, Belgium moved through the gears and soon fired a similar warning shot. After a period of sustained pressure – and a half-hearted appeal for a penalty – Laura Deloose drove just wide after her initial shot was blocked by Aoife Mannion.

Marissa Sheva lets fly. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland began to claw on top thereafter. O’Sullivan buzzed between the lines, while Carusa caused problems: Sari Kees was booked for pulling her back. Another half chance went abegging when Murphy knocked down Mannion’s delivery at the back post, but the ball evaded both O’Sullivan and Carusa.

McCabe’s dispatches, from open play and set pieces, began to threaten, and it was from one that the opener eventually stemmed. Elena Dhont went in the book for lunging in on the Dubliner, and as her delivery pin-balled around the box, Jessie Stapleton snapped at it and Mariam Tobola was eventually penalised for handball. As play continued, Nicky Evard saved Mannion’s follow-up shot, and she and her teammates were outraged when referee Franziska Wildfeuer pointed to her arm and then the spot.

McCabe made no mistake, sending Evard the wrong way and finding the bottom right-hand corner of the goal she scored a stunning free-kick in to as a 19-year-old for Raheny United in the 2014 FAI Cup final.

1-0 Ireland on the cusp of half-time – and a deserved lead at that.

While Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir’s side made two Belgian changes at the break, both goalkeepers were on their toes with punched clearances as rain lashed down on the restart. Soon they were picking the ball out of their respective nets.

Wullaert – who Ward insisted Ireland had to nullify – struck first in the 52nd minute. Deloose played the lethal striker in, and her lobbed finish silenced the Aviva.

But it was soon bouncing as McCabe bagged two of her trademark bangers. ’Tis the season, eh?

Republic of Ireland 3-1 Belgium

Katie McCabe drills home Ireland's third, unquestionably the best of the night after great passing from O'Sullivan and Murphy

📺 Live coverage on @rte2 and @RTEplayer

📱Updates https://t.co/BTJ0s9rh7W pic.twitter.com/49G0JHdpC2 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 24, 2025

Two minutes after Belgium’s leveller, McCabe restored the lead from way out on the left. Her effort rebounded off the far post, and then Evard’s back, to nestle in the net. She faced the crowd arms outstretched, reminiscent of her World Cup Olympic celebration in Perth.

After Murphy scuffed another chance, she assisted McCabe, whose smashing low drive from inside the box wrapped up her hat-trick just after the hour mark.

By the 66th minute, Ireland were in dreamland. Sheva wheeled away almost in disbelief after making it 4-1 with a goal that matched, if not surpassed, McCabe’s before her.

It came after Belgium failed to clear a corner from the captain: the ball fell kindly to the Sunderland midfielder and she connected perfectly. From the moment it left her boot, there was only one destination.

Belters Only’s DJ set clearly inspired.

Republic of Ireland 4-1 Belgium

Turning into a wonderful night for Carla Ward's side as Marissa Sheva rattles home the fourth to the roof of the net

📺 Live coverage on @rte2 and @RTEplayer



📱Updates https://t.co/BTJ0s9rh7W pic.twitter.com/FE2dwMOaRD — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 24, 2025

The fancied visitors were stunned. They kept plugging away, and pulled one back through substitute Detruyer seven minutes from time, but that was as good as it got as a late penalty shout was waved on.

Ireland huddled at the whistle — saluting the returning Jamie Finn, in particular — and undoubtedly stressed this is only half time.

Onto Tuesday so, the flame burning bright.

IRELAND: Grace Moloney; Aoife Mannion, Caitlin Hayes, Jessie Stapleton, Chloe Mustaki; Emily Muphy, Ruesha Littlejohn (Tyler Toland 60), Denise O’Sullivan (Jamie Finn 75), Marissa Sheva, Katie McCabe; Kyra Carusa (Saoirse Noonan 75).

BELGIUM: Nicky Evrard; Sari Kees, Amber Tysiak, Janice Cayman, Laura Deloose; Elena Dhont (Zenia Martens HT), Tine De Caigney (Maria Detruyer HT), Mariam Toloba (Lisa Petry 83); Jarne Teulings, Tessa Wullaert, Féli Delacauw.

Referee: Franziska Wildfeuer (Germany).