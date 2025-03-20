Parrott to lead line against Bulgaria with Ferguson benched, Manning starts

TROY PARROTT WILL lead the line for Ireland against Bulgaria in tonight’s Nations League first-leg play-off, with Evan Ferguson benched following a lack of game time at West Ham.

Elsewhere, Matt Doherty, Robbie Brady, Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz, Jason Knight and Mikey Johnston are all handed starting opportunities.

Caoimhín Kelleher, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins, and Josh Cullen are the only surviving starters from Ireland’s most recent game, the 5-0 hammering away to England.

Doherty is likely to play at right-back, with Collins and O’Shea at centre-back. Ryan Manning or Robbie Brady will be at left-back, with the other to be accommodated further forward. Cullen and Jason Knight will form the midfield with Azaz a little further forward, as Ireland’s chief creative spark.

Parrott will lead the line, supported by West Brom winger Mikey Johnston.

Ireland must beat Bulgaria over two legs to avoid relegation to League C in the Uefa Nations League. The return leg takes place in Dublin on Sunday, where extra time and penalties will be played in the event of an aggregate draw. The away goals rule is not in effect.