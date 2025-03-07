'I don't think it'll hold me back' - Doris relieved to be fit for France clash

IRELAND CAPTAIN CAELAN Doris said he has no fears his recent knee injury will limit his impact on tomorrow’s huge Six Nations clash with France.

The Irish number eight suffered the injury during Ireland’s win over Scotland four weekends ago, missing the Wales game in round three as a result.

But Doris is back in the Ireland starting XV for what is essentially a title decider in Dublin tomorrow.

His head coach, Simon Easterby, said other players might not have recovered to start in such a short space of time, while Doris praised the Irish medical staff for getting him right.

“It’s been a good number of weeks,” said Doris after today’s captain’s run.

“I’m very grateful to the medical staff, a very hands-on approach from them over the last number of weeks.

“I’ve gotten quite a few runs in and good progression in each run and then trained fully this week so happy with where it’s at. I don’t think it will hold me back tomorrow, hopefully.

Advertisement

“It varies quite a bit with the injury I had and the fact I was quite functional from early on meant I could get on top of the rehab quite early

“I knew how much this game meant for us so I was very determined as were all the staff to get me back for it so it was all hands on deck.”

Doris is one of three Ireland players who will win their 50th caps tomorrow along with tighthead prop Finlay Bealham and replacement back row Jack Conan.

Caelan Doris and Conor Murray. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Things have moved fast for Doris since his debut in what was Andy Farrell’s first game in charge in 2020.

In keeping with tradition for this Ireland team, Doris’ parents came to the team hotel and presented him with his match jersey at an emotional team meeting last night.

“It’s definitely special and definitely an extra, like with the three lads, there’s three of us hitting 50 together so that’s a pretty cool thing to have,” said Doris.

“We had our parents in last night, and presented our jerseys so that was special as well and adds to the occasion, but we want to keep the main thing the main thing still, which is the performance.”

Ireland aren’t short of motivation this weekend. As well as the Six Nations being on the line and the 50 cappers being honoured, this will be the final home game for Peter O’Mahony, Cian Healy, and Conor Murray before their international retirement.

“It’s been touched on during the week and it’s definitely an added element of motivation for us,” said Doris.

“I suppose you don’t want to get overly emotional and make it too big a thing and get sidetracked from the main objective. But it’s been thrown in as an extra motivational factor and it’s definitely something that we’ll think of and hopefully it will give us an extra edge as well.”

Doris’ opposite number tomorrow, Grégory Alldritt, also had an injury scare earlier this week when he felt a tweak in his groin but the La Rochelle man has been passed fit to start.

It should be one of a few epic head-to-heads at the Aviva Stadium.

“He’s one of the best in the world. As a number eight myself, you always look at the others and try to add a string to your bow from what they do,” said Doris.

“He’s got a very varied skill set, he’s got the ability to keep the ball alive through off-loads. He’s very strong in his carry and has an ability to stay on his feet for quite a while at a low carry angle, which is hard to get under him sometimes.

“He provides a lot of go forward for France, he’s a nuisance in terms of poach and back end in the breakdown, something that I try to do as well.

“And he’s obviously a talisman for them. He’s a key player for La Rochelle, who we have come up against quite a few times as well, but with France too, when he plays well they play well so he’s another man that we’ll have to keep our eye on tomorrow.”