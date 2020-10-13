BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 13 October 2020
Irish player returns second positive Covid-19 result on retest and will miss Finland game

The player is now out of the squad for the game in Finland.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 8:04 AM
16 minutes ago 1,781 Views 3 Comments
Image: ©INPHO
Image: ©INPHO

AN IRISH PLAYER has been ruled out of tomorrow’s game against Finland after a second positive Covid-19 result following a retest.

The FAI confirmed the news last night in a statement that the player who initially tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday night is now out of the Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League game in Finland.

This is after the second of two tests on Monday produced a positive result. The player – who cannot be named – had received a positive result from a UEFA test on Sunday followed by a negative result from a second test on Monday morning. A third test has now come back positive and the player will now self-isolate for the next 10 days as per HSE guidelines.

The FAI also revealead that ‘no members of the Irish squad or the backroom team have been identified as close contacts of the player’.

In addition Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will not call up any replacements for the Finland fixture in light of this news while the HSE and UEFA will be informed of the latest positive result and the player’s withdrawal from the Irish squad.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

