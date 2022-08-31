Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 31 August 2022
Advertisement

15-player squad selected for Ireland's ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifier

Team wants to compete ‘on the highest stage possible’.

By The42 Team Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 3:10 PM
29 minutes ago 102 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5854136
Ireland face a busy September schedule.
Ireland face a busy September schedule.
Ireland face a busy September schedule.

Cricket Ireland has announced the 15-player squad that will compete in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier from September 18-25 in the UAE.

The squad will fly to Dubai for a preparation camp from September 10-14, playing a warm-up game against Papua New Guinea on September 13.

The Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers consists of eight teams split into two groups of four teams, with the top two teams of each group playing in the semi-finals. The winner of each semi-final will qualify for the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, in February 2023. The group matches will be played between 18-21 September 18-21, with semi-finals on September 23 and 25.  

Ireland are in Group A along with Bangladesh, USA and Scotland. Group B consists of Papua New Guinea, Thailand, UAE and Zimbabwe. 

Ireland will play a warm-up T20 series with Scotland from September 5-8. 

Carrie Archer, chair of National Women’s Selectors, said: “We have had a busy few months of white-ball cricket, playing South Africa, Australia, Pakistan, Netherlands and Scotland coming up shortly – and while each series has held its own importance, the programme has been building towards this qualifier. As a squad, we want to be competing on the highest stage possible, and the T20 World Cup in South Africa is one such occasion that we want to qualify for.

“We wish Ed Joyce and his squad well for the qualifier. I am aware of how much hard work and dedication the coaching and support teams, as well as the players, are putting in behind the scenes and am confident that this will be evident throughout each tournament.”

Ireland squadLaura Delany (capt), Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

 

 

 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie