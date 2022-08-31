15-player squad selected for Ireland's ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifier

Cricket Ireland has announced the 15-player squad that will compete in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier from September 18-25 in the UAE.

The squad will fly to Dubai for a preparation camp from September 10-14, playing a warm-up game against Papua New Guinea on September 13.

The Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers consists of eight teams split into two groups of four teams, with the top two teams of each group playing in the semi-finals. The winner of each semi-final will qualify for the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, in February 2023. The group matches will be played between 18-21 September 18-21, with semi-finals on September 23 and 25.

Ireland are in Group A along with Bangladesh, USA and Scotland. Group B consists of Papua New Guinea, Thailand, UAE and Zimbabwe.

Ireland will play a warm-up T20 series with Scotland from September 5-8.

Carrie Archer, chair of National Women’s Selectors, said: “We have had a busy few months of white-ball cricket, playing South Africa, Australia, Pakistan, Netherlands and Scotland coming up shortly – and while each series has held its own importance, the programme has been building towards this qualifier. As a squad, we want to be competing on the highest stage possible, and the T20 World Cup in South Africa is one such occasion that we want to qualify for.

“We wish Ed Joyce and his squad well for the qualifier. I am aware of how much hard work and dedication the coaching and support teams, as well as the players, are putting in behind the scenes and am confident that this will be evident throughout each tournament.”

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (capt), Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.