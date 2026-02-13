More Stories
Paul Stirling in action yesterday against Australia. Abijith Addya/INPHO
Ireland captain Stirling ruled out of rest of T20 World Cup

Sam Topping has been called up to the squad.
10.43am, 13 Feb 2026

IRELAND MEN’S CAPTAIN Paul Stirling has been ruled out of the rest of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a knee injury.

Stirling suffered the injury to his knee in yesterday’s match against Australia and has been replaced by Sam Topping in the squad.

The Ireland captain injured his knee while fielding yesterday and while he attempted to bat, he had to retire hurt after facing the first ball

“Paul Stirling underwent an assessment and a scan after the Australian match which has subsequently revealed ligament damage – as such, he has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup,” revealed Graeme West, the Director of High Performance at Cricket Ireland.

“Paul will shortly return home for rest and rehabilitation, ahead of the home summer. To replace Paul, we have called up Sam Topping, who is able to provide immediate cover as he is a short flight away in Chennai.

“Sam has been with the Northern Knights training squad and has been playing and training in similar conditions to Sri Lanka. The skill set he offers provides cover across a number of areas within the squad, which is important as Ben Calitz is also carrying a knock to his hand after the last match.”

Topping is additionally an accomplished wicketkeeper and played the last domestic season in Ireland scoring 217 runs at 31.00 in T20s with a strike rate of 140. He is currently uncapped at international level.

Ireland play Oman tomorrow at 5.30am (Irish time) in the group stage of the T20 Cricket World Cup.

