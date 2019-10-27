Ireland on the brink of T20 World Cup qualification

SHOCK WIN BY Jersey over Oman at the ICC T20 World Cup qualification tournament has left Ireland on the bring of securing their place at next year’s marquee tournament in Australia.

Ireland left themselves in pole position in Group B yesterday with an eight-wicket win over Nigeria in Abu Dhabi. Oman could have overtaken Graham Ford’s side, but slipped to a 14-run loss to Jersey this morning.

Canada take on hosts UAE this afternoon (from 15.30) and only an improbably large win for either side will be enough to knock Ireland off top spot.