Ireland's first ODI with USA cancelled due to umpire testing positive for Covid-19

THE FIRST ONE-DAY International between Ireland and the USA, which had been scheduled for St Stephen’s Day in Florida, has been cancelled, both countries’ cricket unions have confirmed.

A positive Covid-19 case in an umpire has left the officiating team unavailable for the first ODI because the three negative-tested umpires have been deemed close contacts to the positive case.

Cricket Ireland and USA Cricket say that alongside the ICC, they will work closely to ensure the remainder of the series can continue provided it is safe to do so.

The Christmas series in Florida is the first ever full series played by a Full Member nation against the Americans on US soil.

Ireland and the USA are still scheduled to meet in two further ODIs on 28 and 30 December, and will do so with alternative umpires should it be necessary.