Tuesday 16 November 2021
Ireland to co-host Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in 2030

Scotland and England will also stage games.

By Press Association Tuesday 16 Nov 2021
The Australian team celebrate victory at the T20 World Cup earlier this month.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

IRELAND, SCOTLAND AND England have been named as co-hosts of the 2030 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The event will be the first time since 1999 that Ireland has hosted games in a major cricket event, having staged three World Cup fixtures with Scotland that year.

The announcement came from the ICC as it released details of the hosts of every men’s white-ball tournament from 2024-2031.

Details of the schedule and host venues for the 2030 event are still to be finalised.

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom said: “While we have hosted several ICC qualifier tournaments in the past and of course a 1999 World Cup fixture in Clontarf, this will be the first time multiple matches in a major world cricket event will feature in Ireland.

“We appreciate that there are still a number of details to clarify around hosting arrangements, not just for the co-hosts but also to enable our government partners to move beyond in-principle support, but today’s announcement gives a greenlight for those discussions to begin in earnest.”

The ICC announced that the United States would host the 2024 event alongside the West Indies. The 2026 event will be staged in India and Sri Lanka, while Australia and New Zealand will share hosting duties in 2028. Australia was already confirmed as the host for next year’s T20 World Cup.

Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa will stage the Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027 before India and Bangladesh stage the event four years later. India was already confirmed as the sole 2023 host.

The Men’s Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan in 2025 and India four years later.

ICC chair Greg Barclay declared that having 14 members hosting eight events was a reflection of the “truly global nature of our sport”.

