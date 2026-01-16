Ireland's ticket allocation confirmed as just over 1,000 for World Cup play-off in Czechia

IRELAND’S TICKET ALLOCATION for March’s World Cup qualification play-off semi-final against Czechia has been confirmed as 1,024.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side face Czechia at Fortuna Arena in Prague on 26 March.

Fortuna Arena has a capacity of 19,370, and a low away allocation was expected in line with Uefa’s regulations of 5% at minimum.

It has been confirmed as just over that by Ireland Football supporter liaison officer Gary Spain, who adds that “allocation will be based on the last 10 undersubscribed away games”.

Applications will open at the end of next week, with pricing details to follow.

The away allocation for the Hungary game in Budapest, where Ireland secured their progression, was 3,000.

The winner of Ireland and Czechia will host either Denmark or North Macedonia in the play-off final on 31 March, where a ticket to this summer’s World Cup will be up for grabs.