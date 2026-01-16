Ireland name Davis Cup play-off team to face Syria in Limerick

THE IRELAND team to play the Davis Cup World Group II play-off tie against Syria on 7-8 February at UL has been announced.

Michael Agwi, Peter Buldorini, Conor Gannon, Ammar Elamin and Charlie Barry will represent Ireland in Limerick.

The selection includes a first Davis Cup call-up for Limerick native Barry, 24, who becomes the newest member of the Ireland team. Barry is a member of Limerick Lawn Tennis Club.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to perform on home soil,” Barry said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play Davis Cup for Ireland. Almost 20 years since I first picked up a tennis racket, it feels incredibly special to come full circle and play my first tie in Limerick.”

Fellow Limerick man, and team captain, Conor Niland added: “I’m thrilled to announce the team for our upcoming match against Syria. The last tie in my hometown of Limerick was very special. To now also have a Limerick player in Charlie Barry, whose recent performances on the Futures circuit more than justifies his selection, adds something extra. We all can’t wait to compete in front of our home fans.”

National performance development director, Cian Blake said: “We are excited to return to Limerick for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Syria. The atmosphere was incredible there in 2024. The team are in good spirits and are very much looking forward to another great tie. Our last two matches against Austria and PR China showed our players’ capacity to rise to the big occasions. They know they need to be at their best, and are quietly confident they will be.”