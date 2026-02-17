'It's not right' – Ireland's Edogbo doing well after horrible abuse

THE MOST MEMORABLE part of Edwin Edogbo’s debut for Ireland was the rousing roar he received when he strode onto the pitch.

It was a hearty welcome for the Cobh man, whose talent is so exciting for Irish supporters.

Anyone who was in the Aviva Stadium was in no doubt about how popular Edogbo’s first cap was. It was one of the loudest moments of the entire afternoon.

As he proceeded to launch himself into nine powerful tackles in his 10-minute stint on the pitch, as well as helping to shore up the Irish scrum, there was further evidence of how good the Munster lock could be in green.

Edgobo was frustrated to give away a penalty, but even that moment showed his attitude, one of attacking the game rather than shying away. Barely a minute later, he very nearly won a breakdown turnover under Ireland’s posts.

All going well, Edogbo will get another chance in green this weekend in Twickenham, but it was a proud day for him and his family, who visited the Ireland team hotel in Dublin on Thursday for his first jersey presentation.

But there was a deeply bitter note to what had been a heartwarming story when it became clear that several IRFU posts about Edogbo had attracted racist comments.

The IRFU has launched an investigation into those “cowardly” comments, and it is hoped that some of the culprits will be tracked down and punished.

Meanwhile, in Ireland camp, Edogbo has been doing his best to get on with the rugby business.

Advertisement

Edogbo won his first cap last Saturday. ©INPHO ©INPHO

“Look, it’s horrible to see that in this day and age, it still exists like that,” said Ireland assistant coach Johnny Sexton today.

“In terms of how he is, he’s good.

“I don’t think he would have paid too much attention to it, and I don’t know if he would have even seen too much of it. He’s a pretty humble guy, really level-headed, but it’s not right, some of the comments that were made.

“I feel for him, I feel for his family. It marred a pretty special day for him.”

Edogbo was out on the pitch as Ireland ramped up their preparations for this Saturday’s visit to Twickenham with a big session today.

All members of Ireland’s Six Nations squad trained, including Garry Ringrose, who bore strapping on the right knee that was caught in a tackle late on against Italy.

Ireland have also brought Bundee Aki back into camp despite him still being unavailable to play against England.

This weekend’s game is the final of the three Aki was suspended for due to the verbal abuse of and lack of respect towards the match officials following Connacht’s URC defeat to Leinster last month.

The IRFU issued a strong statement before Aki was even banned, but Andy Farrell and the Ireland camp voiced their strong support for the Connacht centre and said he would be considered for the final two games of the Six Nations against Wales and Scotland.

Aki will be free to make his comeback for Connacht against Glasgow in the URC in two weekends, which could tee him up to return for Ireland in those closing two rounds of the championship.

Bundee Aki at Ireland training today. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland are excited about a big test in London this weekend.

Having lost to France in the opening game of the Six Nations, then beaten Italy last weekend, Farrell’s men are aiming to keep their hopes of silverware alive on Saturday.

“Any time you go to Twickenham is a huge challenge, no matter where you are or what stage of a World Cup cycle it is,” said Sexton. “It’s always a big challenge.

“I think we’ll take some good learnings from the French game. It’s important we learn some lessons from that, and make sure we turn up, put our game plan into place, but also have the intent that we need to have when we go to an away venue like this.”

England have confirmed their matchday 23 to face Ireland, with Tom Curry and Ollie Lawrence coming into the team, while 21-year-old Henry Pollock gets his first start at number eight.

Sexton knows a few of the English players from last summer’s Lions tour, including Pollock.

“He’s a great character,” said Sexton. “I got on very well with him on the Lions tour in a weird kind of way. But he’s an outstanding player, full of talent, full of energy. I think this is his first start and it can be tougher. The game is played at a different pace than when he’s been coming on.

“But he’s been outstanding for Northampton for the last couple of years, and we need to understand what kind of threat he’ll bring and try and nullify it.”