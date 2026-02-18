Crowley set to start at number 10 for Ireland against England

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell is set to bring Jack Crowley into the number 10 shirt for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with England in London.

Sam Prendergast started the first two games of the championship but Crowley made a big impact off the bench in last weekend’s win over Italy, meaning he is in line to start against the English at Twickenham.

26-year-old Crowley is expected to team up with the returning Jamison Gibson-Park in the Irish halfback slots, with the latter also having impressed off the bench last Saturday in Dublin after Craig Casey started.

Although Farrell is set to change his halfback pairing, the outside backs could be completely unchanged.

James Lowe shone on his return to the left wing against Italy, Robert Baloucoune excelled on his Six Nations debut on the right wing, and Jamie Osborne had one of his best Tests for Ireland at fullback, so that back three seems likely to continue.

There was injury concern over Garry Ringrose after he finished the Italy game with strapping on his right knee, but he has trained this week, so his centre combination with the influential Stuart McCloskey may provide further continuity.

After a tough day for the Irish front row against the Italians, Ireland boss Farrell has had to weigh up changes in that area of his team.

However, Munster loosehead Jeremy Loughman looks set be retained in the starting XV for his third consecutive start of the championship, while hooker Dan Sheehan is also in line to go again in the number two shirt.

It is expected that the highly experienced Tadhg Furlong will start at tighthead after Thomas Clarkson was there last weekend. Furlong was on the pitch for some of the big Italian scrum wins, but the Irish coaches have major faith in him.

Farrell could turn to the experience of Connacht tighthead Finlay Bealham on the Irish bench, while Ulster man Tom O’Toole is in line to feature as a loosehead replacement again after impressing off the bench there against Italy.

The second row of the in-form James Ryan and Joe McCarthy may be retained by Ireland, although Tadhg Beirne has been pushing strongly for a return to the starting XV after coming off the bench last weekend.

Tadhg Beirne is in line to return to the Ireland team. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

However, Farrell has used Beirne at blindside flanker on several occasions in the past for Ireland and the Lions, and that may be where the Munster skipper comes back into the side.

Ulster man Cormac Izuchukwu impressed in the number six shirt against Italy, so he has been in strong consideration to continue there, but Beirne could win out.

Captain Caelan Doris was among Ireland’s best performers after moving to openside last Saturday, which also allowed Jack Conan to come into the starting XV and impress at number eight.

Yet Farrell has been considering another rejig to the Irish back row, with Doris potentially returning to his best position of number eight, which would open up a place in the starting team at number seven.

Josh van der Flier, who was left out of the matchday 23 against Italy after starting against the French, is firmly in contention for a return against the English.

Farrell got a great response from Lowe against Italy after he missed out on the French game, and he may call on van der Flier to deliver something similar this weekend.

Along with Doris and van der Flier, Ireland have another strong option at openside in the form of Nick Timoney, who has shone off the bench in both Six Nations games so far.

This all means that Farrell has had tough choices to make in his starting team, but also on the Irish bench.

Ireland have gone for 6/2 splits of forwards and backs in the last two games. If they continue in that vein, the likes of Rónan Kelleher, O’Toole, Bealham, and Conan could be asked to provide impact. Timoney’s form means he will be hard to omit, so it could be that one of Izuchukwu and Edwin Edogbo, who made his debut against Italy, miss out.

Ciarán Frawley’s versatility seems likely to have brought him into consideration at number 23, although Prendergast will obviously have been strongly in the selection mix again, while Casey is expected to be named as the replacement scrum-half.

Ireland are due to officially name their matchday 23 at 11am tomorrow.