Join us for live coverage from the Aviva Stadium as Joe Schmidt’s side get their Grand Slam defence underway.
Liveblog
*Less than 60 minutes until kick off*
How are the nerves? Which way do you see this one going?
Poll Results:
If you’re just joining us, you’re very welcome along to The42‘s coverage live from the Aviva Stadium. Ryan Bailey here to guide you through all the action as it happens, while Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell are also part of our team in place.
Feel free to get in touch with your predictions and thoughts throughout the course of the afternoon, either in the comments box below or at ryan@the42.ie.
Ireland are in the house.
TEAM NEWS: As for England, there are no late changes in personnel to the side Eddie Jones named on Thursday, but Jack Nowell and Jonny May are listed on opposite wings on the official teamsheet just realised to media.
Manu Tuilagi starts his first game for England in four years, while Billy Vunipola is fit again to start at number eight.
At out-half, Owen Farrell has recovered from a thumb injury in time to skipper the visitors.
They have plenty of firepower on their bench, too, including Courtney Lawes, Nathan Hughes, George Ford and Chris Ashton.
England:
15. Elliot Daly
14. Jack Nowell
13. Henry Slade
12. Manu Tuilagi
11. Jonny May
10. Owen Farrell (captain)
9. Ben Youngs
1. Mako Vunipola
2. Jamie George
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Maro Itoje
5. George Kruis
6. Mark Wilson
7. Tom Curry
8. Billy Vunipola
Replacements:
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Ellis Genge
18. Harry Williams
19. Courtney Lawes
20. Nathan Hughes
21. Dan Robson
22. George Ford
23. Chris Ashton.
TEAM NEWS: Joe Schmidt’s starting XV shows just two changes from the side that defeated the All Blacks back in November, with Conor Murray and Robbie Henshaw returning.
Murray missed the November series with a neck injury but is back fit to fill the nine jersey, replacing Kieran Marmion who remains sidelined after ankle surgery.
The big talking point is Henshaw’s relocation to the fullback position having played the majority of his rugby with Ireland and Leinster in midfield. Rob Kearney misses out completely.
It means Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose continue their midfield partnership, while Josh van der Flier is retained at seven, with Sean O’Brien held in reserve.
Dave Kilcoyne is preferred to Jack McGrath on the bench, and the Munster prop will hope to make a big impact later in the piece alongside Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter, Quinn Roux and O’Brien.
John Cooney is in line for his first Six Nations appearance, while Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour provide the backline cover.
Ireland:
15. Robbie Henshaw
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jonathan Sexton
9. Conor Murray
1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (Captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. CJ Stander
Replacements
16. Sean Cronin
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Quinn Roux
20. Sean O’Brien
21. John Cooney
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour.
The turnstiles have just opened at the Aviva and the Ireland team bus has arrived, welcomed by a huge crowd on the way in from the city centre. We’re under 90 minutes until kick off now, but to whet your appetite further, here are some of our pre-match offerings:
-
‘An absolute monster from day one’ – Healy bounces back from the brink
-
Missing Ireland’s Grand Slam drives JVDF on to seize his big chance
-
Ireland’s showdown with England the perfect Six Nations starter
-
Best: ‘We need our best-ever performance against England’
-
England tap into inside knowledge of Farrell’s defensive systems
-
Bundee Aki ready to renew school battle with England’s Tuilagi
It’s a beautiful February afternoon in Dublin, and although it’s bitterly cold, the sun is shining and conditions are ideal.
After all the talking, after all the build-up, the waiting is finally over.
Ireland’s Grand Slam defence gets underway with an eagerly-anticipated showdown with England at the Aviva Stadium.
Joe Schmidt’s side enjoyed a historic season in 2018, claiming just a third Grand Slam, recording a first victory over the All Blacks on home soil and rising to second in the World Rugby world rankings.
But now, it starts all over again with the visit of Eddie Jones’ side to Dublin.
The atmosphere has been building all morning in the capital and a sold-out crowd of over 50,000 are coming through the turnstiles for what promises to be a real cracker.
You’re very welcome along to our live coverage, as we bring you through all the action minute-by-minute. Settle in, because kick-off is fast approaching.
Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
COMMENTS (24)