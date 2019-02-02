This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 2 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

13,148 Views 24 Comments
Share

*Less than 60 minutes until kick off*

How are the nerves? Which way do you see this one going?


Poll Results:





If you’re just joining us, you’re very welcome along to The42‘s coverage live from the Aviva Stadium. Ryan Bailey here to guide you through all the action as it happens, while Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell are also part of our team in place. 

Feel free to get in touch with your predictions and thoughts throughout the course of the afternoon, either in the comments box below or at ryan@the42.ie.

Ireland are in the house.

Peter O'Mahony before the game Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Joe Schmidt arrives Source: Inpho

inpho_01487350 Source: Inpho

Robbie Henshaw arrives Source: Inpho

TEAM NEWS: As for England, there are no late changes in personnel to the side Eddie Jones named on Thursday, but Jack Nowell and Jonny May are listed on opposite wings on the official teamsheet just realised to media. 

Manu Tuilagi starts his first game for England in four years, while Billy Vunipola is fit again to start at number eight. 

At out-half, Owen Farrell has recovered from a thumb injury in time to skipper the visitors. 

They have plenty of firepower on their bench, too, including Courtney Lawes, Nathan Hughes, George Ford and Chris Ashton. 

England:

15. Elliot Daly
14. Jack Nowell
13. Henry Slade
12. Manu Tuilagi
11. Jonny May
10. Owen Farrell (captain)
9. Ben Youngs

1. Mako Vunipola
2. Jamie George
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Maro Itoje
5. George Kruis
6. Mark Wilson
7. Tom Curry
8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Ellis Genge
18. Harry Williams
19. Courtney Lawes
20. Nathan Hughes
21. Dan Robson
22. George Ford
23. Chris Ashton.

TEAM NEWS: Joe Schmidt’s starting XV shows just two changes from the side that defeated the All Blacks back in November, with Conor Murray and Robbie Henshaw returning.

Murray missed the November series with a neck injury but is back fit to fill the nine jersey, replacing Kieran Marmion who remains sidelined after ankle surgery.

The big talking point is Henshaw’s relocation to the fullback position having played the majority of his rugby with Ireland and Leinster in midfield. Rob Kearney misses out completely. 

It means Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose continue their midfield partnership, while Josh van der Flier is retained at seven, with Sean O’Brien held in reserve. 

Dave Kilcoyne is preferred to Jack McGrath on the bench, and the Munster prop will hope to make a big impact later in the piece alongside Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter, Quinn Roux and O’Brien.

John Cooney is in line for his first Six Nations appearance, while Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour provide the backline cover. 

Ireland:

15. Robbie Henshaw
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jonathan Sexton
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (Captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. CJ Stander

Replacements

16. Sean Cronin
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Quinn Roux
20. Sean O’Brien
21. John Cooney
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour.

The turnstiles have just opened at the Aviva and the Ireland team bus has arrived, welcomed by a huge crowd on the way in from the city centre. We’re under 90 minutes until kick off now, but to whet your appetite further, here are some of our pre-match offerings:

It’s a beautiful February afternoon in Dublin, and although it’s bitterly cold, the sun is shining and conditions are ideal.

A view of the Aviva Stadium ahead of the game Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

A general view of the score board in the Aviva Stadium Source: Inpho

A general view of the Aviva Stadium ahead of the game Source: Inpho

A view of the match programme ahead of the game Source: Inpho

After all the talking, after all the build-up, the waiting is finally over.

Ireland’s Grand Slam defence gets underway with an eagerly-anticipated showdown with England at the Aviva Stadium.

Joe Schmidt’s side enjoyed a historic season in 2018, claiming just a third Grand Slam, recording a first victory over the All Blacks on home soil and rising to second in the World Rugby world rankings.

But now, it starts all over again with the visit of Eddie Jones’ side to Dublin.

The atmosphere has been building all morning in the capital and a sold-out crowd of over 50,000 are coming through the turnstiles for what promises to be a real cracker.

You’re very welcome along to our live coverage, as we bring you through all the action minute-by-minute. Settle in, because kick-off is fast approaching.

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp bemused by Walker's deleted tweet: 'It says more about the other person'
    Klopp bemused by Walker's deleted tweet: 'It says more about the other person'
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Karim Benzema brace helps Real Madrid secure semi-final spot
    IRELAND
    Ireland's showdown with England the perfect Six Nations starter
    Ireland's showdown with England the perfect Six Nations starter
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    ENGLAND
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie