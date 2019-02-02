23 mins ago

TEAM NEWS: Joe Schmidt’s starting XV shows just two changes from the side that defeated the All Blacks back in November, with Conor Murray and Robbie Henshaw returning.



Murray missed the November series with a neck injury but is back fit to fill the nine jersey, replacing Kieran Marmion who remains sidelined after ankle surgery.

The big talking point is Henshaw’s relocation to the fullback position having played the majority of his rugby with Ireland and Leinster in midfield. Rob Kearney misses out completely.

It means Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose continue their midfield partnership, while Josh van der Flier is retained at seven, with Sean O’Brien held in reserve.

Dave Kilcoyne is preferred to Jack McGrath on the bench, and the Munster prop will hope to make a big impact later in the piece alongside Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter, Quinn Roux and O’Brien.

John Cooney is in line for his first Six Nations appearance, while Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour provide the backline cover.

Ireland:

15. Robbie Henshaw

14. Keith Earls

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jonathan Sexton

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rory Best (Captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. CJ Stander

Replacements

16. Sean Cronin

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Quinn Roux

20. Sean O’Brien

21. John Cooney

22. Joey Carbery

23. Jordan Larmour.