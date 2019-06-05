Check out the highlights from Ireland's brilliant win in U20 World Cup opener against England

IRELAND GOT THEIR World Cup U20 campaign off to a flying start last night as they ran out 42-26 winners over England.

Josh Wycherley and John Hodnett celebrate Ireland's win over England. Source: Pablo Gasparini/INPHO

The victory puts Ireland in a good position in Pool B ahead of Saturday’s clash with Australia, who defeated Italy 36-12 in their opening clash yesterday. Ireland will then take on Italy next Wednesday 12 June in their final game of the round-robin series.

Ireland ran in six tries in last night’s success in Argentina with Noel McNamara’s building on a 2019 season that has already yielded a Grand Slam victory.

Here’s the highlights from their win.

