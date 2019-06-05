This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Check out the highlights from Ireland's brilliant win in U20 World Cup opener against England

Ireland ran in six tries en route to a 42-26 victory against England.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 10:22 AM
1 hour ago 2,358 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4668435

IRELAND GOT THEIR World Cup U20 campaign off to a flying start last night as they ran out 42-26 winners over England.

Josh Wycherley and John Hodnett celebrate winning Josh Wycherley and John Hodnett celebrate Ireland's win over England. Source: Pablo Gasparini/INPHO

The victory puts Ireland in a good position in Pool B ahead of Saturday’s clash with Australia, who defeated Italy 36-12 in their opening clash yesterday. Ireland will then take on Italy next Wednesday 12 June in their final game of the round-robin series.

Ireland ran in six tries in last night’s success in Argentina with Noel McNamara’s building on a 2019 season that has already yielded a Grand Slam victory. 

Here’s the highlights from their win.

Source: World Rugby/YouTube

