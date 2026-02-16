Ireland say Ringrose is good to go for England clash in London

IRELAND SAY THAT outside centre Garry Ringrose did not suffer an injury in the win over Italy on Saturday, meaning he is on track to be available for this weekend’s Six Nations visit to England.

Ringrose’s right leg was briefly caught under a tackle by centre partner Stuart McCloskey on Italy’s Tommaso Menoncello in the 73rd minute of the game against the Azzurri.

Ireland’s number 13 appeared to be in pain, but played on. The Irish medical team applied strapping to Ringrose’s right knee during a break in play a few minutes later and the midfielder finished out the game.

“He said he felt fine with strapping or whatever, so I don’t know, we’ll see,” said Ireland head coach Andy Farrell post-game on Saturday.

That meant there were concerns about Ringrose’s fitness for the England game this Saturday, but a statement from Ireland camp this afternoon seems to clear the Leinster centre of any after-effects from the Italy clash.

“The squad trained in Clongowes Wood College on Monday with the medical team reporting no fresh injury concerns from the 20-13 victory over Italy,” reads a short statement issued by the IRFU.

Ireland’s wider Six Nations squad includes Munster’s Tom Farrell and Ulster’s Jude Postlethwaite as options at outside centre, while Jamie Osborne can also play there, albeit he shone at fullback against Italy.

Ireland are due to announce their matchday 23 at 11am on Thursday morning before flying to London.