World number one side England likely to give Ireland their most punishing tie

WITH TWO ROUNDS left to play, Ireland’s aim for this year’s Six Nations has shifted from securing a third-place finish to avoiding the wooden spoon.

Giuseppe Fama / INPHO The Irish team during their clash with Italy. Giuseppe Fama / INPHO / INPHO

That revised target seems even further away given the opposition that travels to Ireland this weekend. England, who are seeking a fifth consecutive championship, is effectively an unwinnable game for Ireland.

With three wins from three so far, England have already doled out heavy beatings to Italy [68-5] and Wales [59-3]. Both of those nations have already defeated Ireland emphatically in the earlier rounds of the tournament.

Much has already been said about the young age profile and inexperienced nature of the Irish players. The squad has comparatively less international caps than the other teams in the championship, and their professional status has only been established in the last year.

In the wake of England’s win against Wales last weekend, Stephen Jones wrote in The Times that the prospect of Ireland’s pack coming up against England’s forwards is “potentially dangerous”. We’ll discover whether or not that proportion is correct on Saturday afternoon, but whatever way you slice it, Ireland are facing a daunting challenge against the number one ranked side in the world.

And then there’s the startling report in The Telegraph containing a raft of allegations concerning the way women’s rugby is regarded in Ireland. Accusations of misogyny and disrespect towards women’s rugby underpin the article. Meanwhile the quote “Who gives a f— about women’s rugby?” which has been attributed to a prominent figure in Irish rugby, has driven much of the conversation in the aftermath of its publication. It was certainly the most unsettling claim in the piece.

McWilliams, coaches, current players and former players have expressed their disappointment at both the timing of the article and the focus on what they consider to be historic issues. Others have expressed their horror at the findings and are pleading for changes in the infrastructure.

In truth, both hold valid arguments in response to the matter. The squad have crucial matches to fulfil and that commands much of their attention for the duration of the competition. Niamh Briggs referred to the article as “draining” when the team is trying to navigate their way through a series of difficult games.

The former players who are contributing to the Six Nations coverage in a media capacity have been appointed to those roles to analyse the action in the games as well as offer their opinions on matters unfolding off the pitch. Understandably, they want to talk about a game that they are fluent in.

Alamy Stock Photo England's Marlie Packer. Alamy Stock Photo

The problems that are being reported are surely familiar to them and they have lived through previous times when such issues were raised publicly in an attempt to effect change. It’s exhausting to have the same conversations over and over. The newfound professional structure that has been implemented in the Irish set-up cannot be overstated either, it will take time if that is to yield progress. In the face of one-sided results, that it is a drum that cannot be banged enough.

Additionally, Ireland are still without some quality players who are unavailable through injury, personal reasons and the Sevens programme. That must always be considered in this discussion about the Six Nations squad.

That being said, the problems in the IRFU regarding its treatment of the women’s game should never be ignored. Speaking on OTB about the Telegraph report, Anna Caplice asked why the IRFU can’t just simply acknowledge their wrongs in this regard and reiterate their commitment to instituting change? That’s a pertinent question.

And with regards to the timing of the article or indeed any discussions that may follow, the Six Nations window is the time to have those talks. Ireland have just two games left to play and once the competition is squared away, media focus will drift away from women’s rugby in Ireland. The players won’t be accorded the same depth of coverage again for the rest of the season.

Of course, there is also club rugby, but unlike the men’s game, the highest level for women in Ireland is the AIL which is an amateur competition. We tend to consume it in the form of round-up reports.

The Six Nations is the one block of time when women’s rugby has a prominent place on television, print and online media platforms. That is especially the case in the years when there’s no Rugby World Cup to bolster the coverage.

The first three rounds of the Six Nations have been a difficult watch for Irish fans, and it is likely that Saturday’s outing will be the most punishing one of the lot.

Ireland

15. Lauren Delany

14. Aoife Doyle

13. Aoife Dalton

12. Vicky Irwin

11. Natasja Behan

10. Dannah O’Brien

9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe

1. Linda Djougang

2. Neve Jones

3. Christy Haney

4. Nichola Fryday (capt)

5. Sam Monaghan

6. Brittany Hogan

7. Grace Moore

8. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird

Replacements:

16. Clara Nielson

17. Sadhbh McGrath

18. Kathryn Buggy

19. Hannah O’Connor

20. Jo Brown

21. Nicole Cronin

22. Anna McGann

23. Méabh Deely

England

15. Ellie Kildunne

14. Abby Dow

13. Lagi Tuima

12. Tatyana Heard

11. Claudia MacDonald

10. Holly Aitchison

9. Natasha Hunt

1. Hannah Botterman

2. Connie Powell

3. Maud Muir

4. Zoe Aldcroft

5. Sarah Beckett

6. Sadia Kabeya

7. Marlie Packer

8. Alex Matthews

