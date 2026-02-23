'The potential is huge. We want to be at our best in 18 months'

AS ANDY FARRELL and his players settled into their seats for the flight from London back to Dublin yesterday afternoon, the pilot welcomed them aboard and invited a round of applause from the rest of the passengers.

It was happily delivered by the beaming crop of supporters and a fair few ex-Ireland players who had taken part in the Legends charity game against England on Friday night at the Twickenham Stoop, with all proceeds going to the Lewis Moody Family Trust.

An Irish squad including Dave Kilcoyne, Devin Toner, Jordi Murphy, Ian Keatley, Will Addison, Rhys Ruddock, Niyi Adeolokun, and the indefatigable captain Shane Byrne put the English Legends to the sword in that game.

It was a similarly happy story for the Ireland U20s in Bath the same evening as exciting back row Josh Neill starred in their stirring win over England. Andrew Browne’s men showed that there is plenty of talent coming through.

“We were told that the pathways are dead two weeks ago, but some great young kids there,” said senior boss Farrell of that U20s effort.

Their performance was “some inspiration” for his senior team.

Farrell’s men stole the show in the main event as they smashed the English in thrilling fashion at Twickenham on Saturday.

There were some predictions of Ireland getting a win in a tight contest, but no one saw this hammering of Steve Borthwick’s side coming.

So it was little surprise that the mood on the flight home yesterday was such a happy one.

This was essentially the opposite of that miserable opening weekend of the Six Nations when France blitzed Farrell’s side, the French U20s did the same to the Irish U20s, and Ireland XV were hammered by England A.

The biggest contrast of all was between Ireland’s tepid showing at Stade de France and their energised, proactive approach in Twickenham.

Farrell at Twickenham after Ireland's win.

“Some of those lads, it’s the first time that they’ve been in this stadium, so the example that we need to set to those type of players to be able to show them the way forward of what international rugby is all about and how you attack it or how you don’t, probably in the first performance against France, is the difference at the top level,” said Farrell after the 42-21 win.

“Because we believe in the plan and we believe in the players and we’ve got good coaches and good staff and all that, but that’s not going to win you games.

“When it matters, you’ve got to get over yourself and free yourself up and go and attack the game.

“And, you know, we’re a well-organised team, but our unstructured stuff was pretty impressive, which shows that we were in a good enough place mentally to go and let loose today.”

It helped hugely that several of Farrell’s key senior players hit heights they hadn’t reached for a while.

“Caelan [Doris] back to his best, Joe McCarthy was outstanding. Josh [van der Flier] was immense in that first half, wasn’t he? You know, with his line running and stuff like that,” said Farrell.

“They know they have a responsibility. We said before the game, big-game players turn up and make big-team performances happen.

“They set great examples, but for Rob Baloucoune to come here and do that… you know you’re on for a good day when he’s got a poach, a turnover ball. Just his belief to take people on.

“And for Stu [McCloskey] to dominate at this type of level, it was a joy to see.”

Indeed, Ulster centre McCloskey was an irrepressible force on both sides of the ball.

He cut the English defence apart at times and also provided one of the highlights of the game with his trackback tackle on Marcus Smith in the second half.

Farrell’s celebration of that moment was perhaps his biggest on a day when he let loose in the coaching box.

“Because he didn’t do that on Tuesday [in training], and we highlighted it, and there’s a few others who did,” said Farrell. “He did it on Wednesday and it just shows, doesn’t it, about your preparation.

Stuart McCloskey was immense for Ireland.

“You prepare properly, and then it stands to you on a weekend. Those types of things matter more than scoring tries.”

Farrell heaped praise on Gibson-Park for his influence at scrum-half, also revealing how big an impact he had off the bench against Italy the weekend before.

“Here’s an interesting stat for you as far as all the GPS scores and stuff like that,” said Farrell. “I try not to get too carried away with it, but when he came on the field last week, our intensity grew by 30%.

“The ball was quicker by 30% and that’s what he does.”

There was concern for one senior man, though, as James Lowe was forced off with a concerning groin injury in the first half.

Saturday was a joyous day for Ireland that felt badly needed. Their defeats to New Zealand, South Africa, and France in recent times have understandably led to concern about their trajectory leading towards the 2027 World Cup.

But Farrell insisted that it hasn’t felt like Ireland have been going through tough times.

“Honestly, I don’t feel like that,” said Farrell. “I’ve said it all along about the squad: it’s at where it’s at, and it’s always going to be at different levels to where it’s been in the past or whatever, because that’s just life, things move on.

“I was thinking this morning, the three most respected players that I know in Irish rugby, probably Johnny Sexton, Drico, and Paulie. I think Drico played for 15 years and won two [Six Nations]. I think Paulie played for 14 years and won three. Johnny played for 13 years in this competition and won four. So have a look at all the ones that they’ve not won.

“It’s because the group is always transitioning and learning. And, honestly, that’s why genuinely I didn’t care whether we won or lost, whether we just grew as a group.

“Because we know what we’re trying to get to as a group.

“And it doesn’t always translate because people have to feel the ups and downs of international rugby to learn and grow from it. So that’s the best part of it today.”

Farrell said the doom and gloom around Ireland in the media hasn’t bothered him.

He insisted it hasn’t pissed him off.

“Not me. No, honestly. I say I don’t read it, I don’t listen to it. But I get told. It has to creep into people, into players.

“I know all that. But I think the group is tight enough. I don’t think you get performances like that if that’s not the case.”

Jamison Gibson-Park had one of his best games for Ireland.

Sitting directly across the aisle from Farrell on the flight home yesterday was Mack Hansen, whose season is over due to the foot injury that means he’s still wearing a moon boot.

The Connacht man must have enjoyed being in London for such a momentous win, and his presence was a reminder that there is some real quality to come back into Farrell’s Ireland group.

Jack Conan missed out on Saturday due to a few horrible days of illness, while Hansen is on the injury list along with the likes of Ryan Baird, Hugo Keenan, Andrew Porter, Paddy McCarthy, and Jack Boyle.

Bundee Aki’s suspension is now over and Robbie Henshaw is ready to make his return from injury, so Ireland’s options will likely be boosted by them, but the best thing of all is that Farrell now has more options within his squad thanks to the absences.

With the World Cup firmly in his thoughts, Farrell is happy with how his group is coming along.

“I think the strength of any team should be stronger than any individual’s belief of what they think they can get to,” he said.

“That’s what a proper team is. Therefore, the potential in the squad is huge. I believe that.

“And you guys can say it’s ageing or we’re missing people and they’re injured and all that type of stuff. But that doesn’t matter neither, as long as we’re pushing forward and doing ourselves proud.

“So, therefore, over the next 18 months, I think there’s plenty of lessons that we can learn and we will do.

“A tough couple of games coming up, a tough summer, and all that will stand to us.

“We want to be at our best in 18 months’ time.”