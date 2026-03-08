Scintillating Scots set up a whopper of a game with Ireland in Dublin

THE FINAL DAY of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign could hardly be better set up, especially when you consider how all of this started.

As France shredded the Irish defence in Paris four-and-a-half weeks ago, few people could have imagined that Andy Farrell’s men would go into Super Saturday with a chance to win the title.

But that’s the state of play as Ireland get set to welcome Scotland to Dublin next Saturday afternoon. It’s not in their own hands, and the Scots will have a big say in it all.

Gregor Townsend’s men will be coming off their record-breaking 50-point hammering of the French yesterday. The Scots produced a stunning, lethal performance in Edinburgh to put les Bleus to the sword in thrilling fashion. The final 10-point margin didn’t really do the Scottish display justice.

What a wild and wonderful Six Nations this has been.

The job at hand for Ireland on Saturday is straightforward enough. They need to beat Scotland to claim the Triple Crown and end the championship with four wins from five games. That would be a fine campaign for Andy Farrell’s men.

Of course, there is the possibility that they could end next Saturday with the Six Nations title outright.

If Ireland beat Scotland on Saturday afternoon, as well as denying the Scots two losing bonus points, and then France lose to England in Paris on Saturday night, with the French failing to register two losing bonus points, then Ireland win the Six Nations.

If Ireland win with a bonus point against the Scots and France lose to England, the title is Ireland’s, regardless of losing bonus points.

Given what we have seen so far in this wonderful competition, neither of those scenarios is beyond the realm of possibility.

Jacob Stockdale celebrates during Ireland's win over Wales. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Of course, Scotland will be coming with their own hopes of claiming the Triple Crown and piling pressure onto the French before that final fixture of the championship in Stade de France against England.

Scotland’s self-belief will surely be flowing after they dismantled les Bleus. They combined power and physical doggedness with scintillating speed of foot and thought, striking clinically again and again and again.

They have fresh injury concerns in marauding wing Kyle Steyn, whose intercept of Antoine Dupont to score was among yesterday’s highlights, and locks Gregor Brown and Scott Cummings.

So there are some worries for Townsend and it might help Ireland to have had an extra night of recovery after their win over Wales on Friday.

Yet the Scottish boss will be keeping his men focused on doing more of what made them so effective against the French.

Scotland certainly feel that they owe Ireland one. The last time the Scots won this fixture was back in 2017. Ireland are on an 11-game winning streak against their Celtic rivals.

Farrell is always at pains to point out that there have been plenty of intense battles in that winning run, including the Scots’ last visit to Dublin in 2024. Ireland clinched the Six Nations title that day, but there was a nervy finish as Scotland scored late and Farrell’s side held on to win 17-13.

Ireland have had some dominant wins over the Scots too, including thumpings of them at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, but even those fine results have been hard-earned.

Scotland have their sights set on putting themselves in position to claim this Six Nations title and winning their first Triple Crown since 1990, and they would love to take down Ireland as a means toward those ends. This is a score they’re desperate to start settling.

Dan Sheehan carrying against Scotland last year. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Of course, there’s a chance that events in Dublin will essentially be rendered meaningless by France on Saturday night.

If Fabien Galthié’s side notch a bonus-point win over the English, they will claim the championship. Well, that’s not mathematically true, but it’s as close to a certainty as you can get.

France could retain the title just by beating England without a bonus point, depending on how Scotland go at the Aviva Stadium.

Despite their woes in Edinburgh, the French remain favourites to retain their title, even more so after England’s first-ever defeat to Italy yesterday in another enthralling Six Nations clash. But really, who knows? It seems like everyone in this year’s championship has swung from wild lows to epic highs, or vice versa.

It is probably helpful that Galthié’s men will kick off at Stade de France knowing exactly what they need to get, although that could bring pressure too. The French obviously won’t be at the top of the table as their game gets underway, so they’ll have work to do.

It will be intriguing to see how they respond to being defeated at Murrayfield yesterday. They ran in several late tries to make the scoreline look closer than the contest genuinely was, but that also underlined their formidable scoring power when they’re on it.

As referee Nika Amashukeli blows his whistle to get proceedings underway at Stade de France on Saturday night, Farrell and his Ireland squad will have already had their post-match meal and can sit together to take it all in.

Whatever unfolds in Paris, Ireland will be watching contentedly if they have the Triple Crown in their possession and have given themselves a shot at taking advantage of another French slip-up.