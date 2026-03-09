'It’s huge' - Ireland and Scotland to fight for Triple Crown, maybe more

ANDY FARRELL WAS hardly going to talk Scotland down on Friday night, but his words of respect for Gregor Townsend’s men were proven right the following day.

The Ireland boss had said it was “a luxury” for his men to get a night’s sleep before sitting down to scout Scotland against the French, although it probably wasn’t a premium experience as they watched the Scots deliver one of their best-ever wins.

Scotland’s seven-try victory showed exactly why Farrell rates Scotland despite Ireland being on an 11-game winning run against them.

“I say it every year, I think they’re a great side,” said Farrell on Friday night.

“I think they’re a talented side. They’re well coached. They’ve had some big wins. I don’t know how it’s going to go tomorrow, but they’ve put it up to France time and time again before, which shows the character that’s in them.

“We’re expecting a massive game next week and the record doesn’t come into it because it’s a proper Test match and a good week to get excited.”

Both teams go into Super Saturday with a chance of winning the Six Nations, with the Scots level with France on 16 match points, albeit trailing on points difference, while Ireland are on 14 match points.

France are still in control and they will know exactly what they need to do in the last game of the championship at home to England on Saturday night in Paris.

Whatever about the destiny of the overall title, Ireland and Scotland are in a shootout for the Triple Crown. Farrell’s men are fighting to retain that trophy, while the Scots want to win it for the first time since 1990.

Scotland's Ben White gets in Antoine Dupont's face after a Scottish try. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Even if it’s not quite a Six Nations decider, this game has a real cup final feel and Farrell believes the pressure occasion will be good for Ireland ahead of next year’s World Cup.

“You should never underestimate it, to be able to go for the Triple Crown,” said Farrell.

“It’s huge and it means a lot to us, it certainly does. It’s also going to mean a lot to them as well.

“What’s coming down the line in the next 18 months, to get to the last week and there’s a Triple Crown on the line, it’s going to be the type of pressure that we want to be able to deal with.”

As ever, Farrell has a couple of interesting selection decisions to confirm when Ireland announce their matchday 23 on Thursday afternoon.

The Ireland boss was delighted with Tom O’Toole’s first-ever Test start at loosehead against Wales, although he didn’t rule Jeremy Loughman out of a return after he missed the game due to a calf injury.

“We’re still trying to give him a few days to see,” said Farrell on Friday. “We’ll come back in on Sunday morning, so we’ll know more then.”

Hooker Dan Sheehan was rested on Friday, although he completed the warm-up with Farrell’s team. He may come straight back in at hooker despite Rónan Kelleher’s strong performance in the number two shirt.

Tadhg Furlong was strong in contact against the Welsh and despite conceding a scrum free-kick and a scrum penalty in the second half, he’s likely to go again at tighthead prop.

Nathan Doak and Jamison Gibson-Park with their respective first and 50th caps. ©INPHO ©INPHO

Joe McCarthy made a big impact off the bench and there’s a strong case for restoring him to the starting second row, which might mean Tadhg Beirne reverting to blindside flanker. Josh van der Flier also impressed as a replacement and could come straight back in at openside in place of Nick Timoney.

However, that would mean Jack Conan being squeezed out of the starting XV after his player-of-the-match performance at blindside flanker against the Welsh. His punch in contact was important for Ireland, although he is also a brilliant bench impact player.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Crowley are likely to continue as the halfbacks and they’ll be keen to manage the game more astutely after Ireland overplayed at times against Wales. They both had plenty of moments of class too.

The centre pairing of Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose shone on Friday night, while right wing Robert Baloucoune and fullback Jamie Osborne look sure to continue in the starting XV.

Jacob Stockdale did well on the left wing upon his return, taking his early try powerfully and providing a smart assist for Osborne’s second-half score, as well as beating a game-leading six defenders.

So Farrell must consider again whether to stick with Stockdale – who would have been second in his left wing depth chart behind James Lowe – or give Tommy O’Brien another chance in the position where he did so well off the bench in Twickenham, despite usually playing on the right.

Happily for Farrell, he has a few good options for his bench, whether he goes with a 5/3 split again or reverts to the 6/2 Ireland used in the opening two games of the Six Nations.

Nathan Doak did well on his debut off the bench against the Welsh, but Craig Casey is far more experienced, while the combative Bundee Aki will be pushing hard for inclusion as one of the backline replacements given his power and big-game history.

This should be a fun week.