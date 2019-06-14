Unbeaten Ireland drop three places in latest Fifa World Rankings

MICK MCCARTHY’S IRELAND have dropped three places in the latest Fifa World Rankings despite their unbeaten start to Euro 2020 qualifying.

A draw in Denmark and victory over Gibraltar only saw a slight increase in Ireland’s ranking points.

And with Slovakia, Austria and Northern Ireland all passing them out, the Boys in Green drop to 32nd place.

The top four teams remain unchanged with Belgium still ranked number one ahead of France, Brazil and England.

Portugal have jumped up two places to fifth following their success in the inaugural Uefa Nations League while Croatia, Spain, Uruguay and Ireland’s Group D rivals Switzerland and Denmark round out the top 10.

Wales drop four places to 23rd, Northern Ireland are up five to 28th while Scotland drop one to 45th.

See the June 2019 Fifa Rankings in full here >

