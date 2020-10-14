The Boys in Green are in Helsinki where they’ll aim to pick up the first win of the Stephen Kenny era.
It’s a big night for 21-year-old Dubliner Dara O’Shea, who makes his senior international debut alongside Shane Duffy in the centre of defence.
Republic of Ireland: Darren Randolph; Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, Dara O’Shea, Enda Stevens; Jayson Molumby, Conor Hourihane; Daryl Horgan, Jeff Hendrick, Aaron Connolly; Sean Maguire.
Substitutes: Mark Travers, Caoimhín Kelleher, Kevin Long, Shane Long, Robbie Brady, Jason Knight, Josh Cullen, Ryan Manning, Adam Idah, Ronan Curtis, Cyrus Christie.
In his fifth game in charge, Stephen Kenny will be hoping to oversee his first win as senior manager against a Finland side who were 1-0 winners against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium last month.
Hello, folks. Welcome along to our liveblog for the Republic of Ireland’s third and final game of a busy international window.
The Boys in Green are at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium to resume their Uefa Nations League campaign against Finland.
Kick-off is at 5pm Irish time.
