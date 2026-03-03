Ireland start with French test as they chase back-to-back World Cup dream

THE ROAD TO Rio starts here.

Ireland open their 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign against big hitters France at Tallaght Stadium tonight.

Carla Ward’s side are embracing the underdog tag, but will be quietly confident of causing an upset as they return to League A.

And why not? Ireland enjoyed an historic win last time they met at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2024, while they can point to other big results — and near misses — in recent years.

With the safety net of a playoff secured, Netherlands and Poland are the other teams in Group A2. Just the winners qualify for Brazil 2027 automatically, the playoff routes more favourable for higher finishers. Third is the target, with next month’s double-header against the Poles crucial.

But full focus is on France, with a trip to Utrecht to face the Dutch following on Saturday.

Battle lines have been drawn in Tallaght. Ward has had the pitch narrowed to the Fifa minimum of 64m. “One percenters matter,” she smiled. “Good teams want space, right? We’ve got to make it difficult.”

Advertisement

It’s a shrewd move, while another of Ward’s decisions has been in sharp focus in recent days.

An unfamiliar face at training last Wednesday transpired to be Jasmine Mander, who served a one-year Fifa ban for her role in Canada’s drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Olympic Games.

“I’m big on second chances,” Ward told The 42 when asked about her new performance analyst, who she described as a “top quality coach”.

Mander has expressed sincere remorse for the incident in an in-depth first-person piece for the Players Tribune, and detailed the culture at Canada Soccer.

“Do I think it was isolated to Canada? Probably not,” said Ward, who was part of the US backroom team at Paris 2024.

“People use different ways to analyse different opposition. I can’t tell you what each nation does but I can tell you that we do things by the book. That’s God’s honest (truth). We do things properly. Everything is different. Everybody has their ways to get the one percenters. I honestly couldn’t tell you what other nations do.”

Ward has “no reasons to believe” that Canada spied on Ireland at the 2023 World Cup, although revealed Mander wasn’t asked about that during the interview process.

Jasmine Mander (left) with Carla Ward and Gary Cronin at training. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

This has otherwise appeared a relatively straightforward camp with good vibes aplenty.

Feeding off the momentum of the Belgium Nations League play-off win, training seems to have gone well at FAI HQ. Much of the messaging has been around clarity and roles, while new assistant coach Gary Cronin has brought a freshness.

Saturday was a down morning, with different groups enjoying the sun in Bray, Portmarnock and Phoenix Park. Saunas were hit up and coffees drank, while Celtic and Rangers’ Old Firm draw was appointment viewing over team lunch on Sunday.

One-touch football was the order of the day as they tuned up on the narrowed Tallaght pitch on Monday afternoon, with just one injury concern. Hayley Nolan is a doubt with an ankle/calf injury, with Tara O’Hanlon called up as a direct replacement, though unlikely to feature.

With her club future in focus, Katie McCabe will lead Ireland out on her 102nd cap with a sizable crowd due in Dublin 24. Ireland’s record attendance there is 8,218. Courtney Brosnan will return to the number one jersey for the first time since last June, with a familiar starting XI and 5-3-2 shape expected.

The biggest questions are around central defence and midfield. Anna Patten, as well as the returning Megan Connolly, have impressed in both roles. Chloe Mustaki should continue as the left-sided centre-back, having reinvigorated her international career, with Caitlin Hayes and Jessie Stapleton other options in the middle.

Ever-present Patten could line out there or step into the six, the midfield shape worth considering. Connolly or Ruesha Littlejohn may join her in a double pivot, with Denise O’Sullivan ahead of them — or Ward could loosen the shackles and opt for one holder, with Marissa Sheva complementing Liverpool livewire O’Sullivan as another creative outlet.

McCabe and Aoife Mannion should be busy on the flanks, with Kyra Carusa the focal point up top and Abbie Larkin or Emily Murphy playing off her. Larkin has been in superb form: unused in the first leg of the Belgium playoff, she was the goalscoring hero off the bench in Leuven — a shining example amidst talk of clarity and roles. Amber Barrett and Saoirse Noonan have also been scoring for their respective clubs.

Abbie Larkin celebrates the all-important goal in Belgium. Mick O’Shea / INPHO Mick O’Shea / INPHO / INPHO

France, meanwhile, have had some injury setbacks, with Lyon defender Selma Bacha and Real Madrid forward Naomie Feller ruled out and doubts over goalkeepers Pauline Peyraud-Magnin and Constance Picaud. Ireland aren’t reading into that, and expect quality in abundance.

Related Reads Tallaght Stadium pitch narrowed for Ireland's World Cup qualifier against France World Cup send-off, fine margins, landmark win - Ireland's recent rivalry with France 'Be ruthless': Ireland striker Kyra Carusa eyes goals against big hitters

“Let’s be really brutally honest, they’re one of the best in the world,” said Ward. “Deadly in transition, aggressive, front-footed; they’ve got world-class talent in every single position.”

Kadidiato Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Grace Geyoro and Sandy Baltimore are among their biggest names, with pace and power in abundance. Ranked seventh — 20 places above Ireland — Les Bleues are widely viewed as underachievers, however, having never reached a World Cup or Euros final.

“When France are on it, they can be completely unplayable. But when they’re not there’s areas to exploit.”

Ireland opened their last qualifying campaign (Euro 2025) against the same opposition, falling to a 1-0 defeat in Metz as they started life in League A. Harsh learnings followed in the Group of Death: they didn’t score until their fifth game, and didn’t win until the last.

Katie McCabe and co. know they need to hit the ground running if they are to realise their dream of back-to-back World Cups.

The captain’s main message is simple: “We need to pick up points. We need to score goals. We need to be more clinical going forward. We need to put the ball in the back of the net.”

Needs must. By any means necessary. It all starts here.

Live – Ireland v France, 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup European Qualifier, 7.30pm, RTÉ2.