Six Nations schedule leaves Ireland facing interesting selection calls for Italy

IRELAND’S SIX NATIONS schedule leaves Andy Farrell facing some tough decisions.

After Thursday’s bitterly disappointing loss to France, the team needs an injection of energy for Saturday’s home meeting with Italy.

Previously, the Italy fixture has often brought an opportunity to rotate the side and bring in some fresh faces, exposing newer players to the demands of Test rugby. Yet if Farrell freshens things next weekend and gets a positive response, it has to feed into his thinking for the trip to Twickenham a week later. He also has to balance that selection against the fact Italy will be targeting an upset against a struggling Irish side – Ireland were off the pace in Rome last year and lucky to escape with a win.

Advertisement

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

There will be a couple of Farrell’s more trusted lieutenants looking over their shoulders after a shockingly flat performance at the Stade de France. This competition is all about momentum and Ireland are still in starting blocks after their opening loss.

So, where could Farrell switch things up? The Ireland boss might resist wholesale changes in order to give players a chance to respond to the France defeat, but a handful of tweaks feels inevitable.

Nick Timoney deserves a starting spot after his positive cameo off the bench, a continuation of the fine form he showed in November and carried through with Ulster over the Christmas period. There’s an argument to move Jamie Osborne’s ball-carrying threat into centre, and try a new face at fullback. Jacob Stockdale could fill that role while Jack Crowley has also made an impact at 15 for Ireland – working well with Sam Prendergast as dual playmakers.

Prendergast had a difficult day in France and while Farrell could rotate in Crowley or Harry Byrne at 10, there is an argument to keep faith with Prendergast if he is the long-term project. Constant rotation could prove more damaging in the long run and the truth is that none of the available 10s came into the championship in particularly strong form. France was a reminder that the out-half battle remains a sticky situation, with no-one fully seizing their opportunities. There will be a few twists in that tale yet.

Sam Prendergast had a tough night in Paris. ©INPHO ©INPHO

Ireland looked a slow team in Paris and might benefit from adding a player like Robert Baloucoune to their backline.

In the pack, Edwin Edogbo has been one of the form players in Irish rugby and this looks the right opportunity to bring him into the picture. Cormac Izuchukwu might be another option if the Ulster man is fit to play.

Cian Prendergast made his first Six Nations start against France and did well on a night where few stood out, having a good game at the lineout and delivering a big shift in defence. Prendergast is an aggressive, hard working back row and battled hard in difficult conditions.

The Connacht captain could yet have an important role to play in this championship. After the game, he reflected on a tough experience.

“I don’t want to speak for anyone else but we definitely felt under pressure in the first-half,” Prendergast said.

They were playing some brilliant rugby but at times we probably allowed them to play some brilliant rugby and that’s the disappointing thing.

“It’s hard to know individually (about positives) because at the time all you’re thinking about is the loss but the character the lads showed in the second-half, to put ourselves in a position where maybe we could have come back, but we’d ourselves given ourselves that huge task.

“But I know the character of this group. I know we will bounce back. The Six Nations isn’t lost. It’s never won or lost in the first round so we’ll show up to work on Sunday, we’ll be honest with each other in how we review it and we’ll be a better side off the back of that.”

Related Reads 'When we were 29-0 it was very surprising for us' - Dupont 'We left ourselves too big a mountain to climb' – Ireland reflect on a tough night in Paris Battering by Les Bleus felt like a defeat from the bad old days

While it was a result to forget, the night brought a special moment for the Prendergast family as brothers Cian and Sam started together for the first time.

“It’s always special when we get to play together. We had family here at the game today but ultimately we don’t really like making it about ourselves during the week. We’re just focused on putting on a performance for Ireland and we’re just disappointed we didn’t get to do it today.

“(It was our) First start in any kind of game together. Maybe some underage Gaelic football, but I don’t even think we’ve started together in those games. It was cool and something we’ll definitely look back on in a few years, but at the moment it’s probably just disappointing we didn’t get the result.”

The pair will hope to add more positive experiences in the coming weeks as Ireland try recover from a horrible start to their Six Nations campaign.