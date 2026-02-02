Ireland arrive in Paris as France aim to get Grand Slam tilt rolling

EVERYONE WAS BLEARY-eyed coming off the flight that landed in Beauvais Airport, but a slog that had started with a 4.00am alarm was soon rewarded as the sun came out to play in Paris.

The taxi into the city centre went past the Arc de Triomphe, along the Champs-Élysées, and close to the Eiffel Tower under a blue sky, magnificent reminders of how lucky Irish rugby is that this great city is a regular destination.

With more than a whiff of spring in the air, the senses immediately switched into Six Nations mode.

Ireland have a huge challenge ahead of them on Thursday night at the awesome Stade de France, but it is beautiful to have the Six Nations back. And what a city to start it in.

Andy Farrell and his squad landed in the French capital this evening, having had one final training session at Quinta do Lago in the Algarve, which has had flood warnings due to the persistent rain. That made getting to Paris all the more pleasant.

Notre-Dame was as busy as ever, with flocks of tourists queuing up to have a gawk at the cathedral, which has welcomed more than 11 million guests since it reopened to the public, having undergone extensive restoration for years after the 2019 fire.

Most of these folk have no idea that there’s a massive rugby game happening here in a few days, but there’s no doubt that Stade de France will be as rambunctious as ever when Thursday night rolls around.

The opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, which is clearly a big deal in France, takes place in Milan on Friday evening, which is why Ireland’s clash with the French was moved to a Thursday night.

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It’s a bit more hassle for those attending in person, especially given the 9.10pm local kick-off time, but this game will likely attract a gigantic TV audience along with the full house at Stade de France.

The 80,000-capacity stadium became a home away from home for Ireland during the 2023 World Cup, while Farrell’s men visited Marseille for their 2024 game against France.

That means 2022 was the last time Ireland played les Bleus in Stade de France. It can be an imposing place when the French crowd fully swing in behind their team.

The build-up to Thursday has well and truly begun in the French sports media.

‘Objectif Lune’ reads the front page of today’s edition of Midi Olympique, the biweekly rugby newspaper.

It’s a seemingly a reference to a Tintin comic book in which the brave young Belgian reporter and his friends get caught up in a mission to go to the moon. The allusion here on Midi Olympique’s part is that Fabien Galthié’s France are aiming to go to the moon by winning a Grand Slam.

As the reigning Six Nations champions, with Antoine Dupont back from injury, and with home games against Ireland and England this year, the clean sweep is an obvious target for les Bleus.

And yet, as pointed out today in L’Équipe, the daily sports newspaper, there are a few doubts surrounding Galthié’s team.

“Are France still credible candidates for the title of champions of the world?” asks their lead rugby article today.

“Their latest results have sown doubt. Hence, the importance of setting the record straight in this Six Nations.”

Galthié left many of his big guns at home for last summer’s tour of New Zealand, but his fresh-looking French side nearly shocked the All Blacks in the first Test, losing 31-27.

Les Bleus were well off challenging a week later as the Kiwis ran in six tries in a 43-17 win, but the French bounced back to be competitive once again in a 29-19 defeat in the third Test.

The likes of Nicolas Depoortère, Théo Attissogbe, and Régis Montagne – all of whom are expected to feature against Ireland tomorrow – got valuable experience on that tour.

France suffered a big setback when they lost to South Africa in their opening November Test, particularly because the Boks were reduced to 14 men when Lood de Jager was red-carded just before half time.

Missing the injured Dupont, France found themselves squeezed out by Rassie Erasmus’ men in the second half, losing 32-17. It was supposed to be about revenge for the 2023 World Cup quarter-final, but it was another bad day for the French.

They had a patchy 34-21 win over Fiji the following weekend and then beat Australia in an exciting final Test of their campaign on a 48-33 scoreline. There was some brilliant stuff in all three games from France, but their performances weren’t as crisp or accurate as Galthié would have liked. Hence the doubts that L’Équipe mentioned.

With all of Ireland’s injury travails, they don’t seem to be getting too much attention from the media here.

Midi Olympique writes about the “massacre” of Andy Farrell’s loosehead options and suggests that “if there’s one subject that causes worry in Ireland, it’s the scrum.”

Their Irish player profile focuses on Josh van der Flier, who will be “the shadow who stalks Dupont.” The article also helpfully clarifies for the French audience that van der Flier is not South African.

L’Équipe picked out Stuart McCloskey as the Irish player to watch in this Six Nations, saying it’s his time to shine with Bundee Aki out of the picture.

Stuart McCloskey is the Irish player to watch, according to L'Équipe. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The nature of France’s win in Dublin last year has played into a level of expectation of something similar this Thursday, with Ireland’s form and recent injury travails undoubtedly adding to the sense of confidence.

It’s clear that France are favourites for the Six Nations and fullback Thomas Ramos has happily accepted that position. Their big goal is to win the 2027 World Cup, and this championship would be another step towards that grand objectif.

“We all dream of winning the World Cup,” Ramos told rugby website Rugbyrama. “That’s undeniable. But today, we’re entering a competition that we want to win.

“If we want to arrive at the World Cup as favourites, striking fear into our opponents, or being a bit more feared, it requires victories and titles.”

The green-clad fans arriving in Paris ahead of Thursday’s game will be hoping it’s not a night when les Bleus strike fear into Irish hearts.

