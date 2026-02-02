Prendergast, Osborne, and Stockdale set to start as Farrell weighs up big surprise

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell is set to include Sam Prendergast, Jamie Osborne, and Jacob Stockdale in his side to face France in their Six Nations opener in Paris on Thursday, while Cian Prendergast has also been pushing for a surprise selection.

22-year-old Leinster man Sam Prendergast is in line to continue as Ireland’s starting number 10, having worn the jersey for the last two games of the November Tests against Australia and South Africa.

Munster’s Jack Crowley and Leinster’s Harry Byrne have also been vying for the out-half spot in Farrell’s starting XV, but Prendergast looks likely to be the man backed by Ireland at Stade de France.

Meanwhile, Ulster’s Stockdale is in line for a big starting chance on the left wing, while Osborne is the favourite to start at fullback for Ireland.

Stockdale has been in excellent form at fullback for Ulster recently but left wing is his best position and Farrell looks set to back the 29-year-old for his first Six Nations start since 2021. James Lowe has been Ireland’s incumbent at number 11, but Stockdale’s form could see him preferred.

Stockdale may join the fit-again Tommy O’Brien and Osborne in the back three, with Osborne the favourite to wear the number 15 shirt after Hugo Keenan was ruled out due to a fractured thumb.

Osborne has been sidelined since he suffered a shoulder injury playing for Ireland against Japan in November, but he is fit and available again now. Farrell is a big fan of the Naas man’s athleticism and skill.

The Ireland head coach could spring a big selection surprise up front, with back row Cian Prendergast, Sam’s older brother, having pushed hard for a start at blindside flanker.

It’s understood that Prendergast has impressed at Ireland’s pre-Six Nations training camp in Portugal. As such, 25-year-old Cian, who has earned eight caps so far, looks set for his Six Nations debut. He was named on the bench against Wales last year but was ruled out at a late stage due to illness.

Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose are expected to team up in midfield for Ireland, while Jamison Gibson-Park is Prendergast’s likely halfback partner.

Sam and Cian Prendergast have already played together for Ireland. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

In the front row, Thursday may come too soon for tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong despite his progress in recovering from a calf injury.

Furlong was always in a race to be fit to feature at Stade de France, so it could be that Thomas Clarkson starts at tighthead prop, with Finlay Bealham in reserve.

Dan Sheehan is almost certain to continue as Ireland’s starting hooker, while Munster man Jeremy Loughman may hold off the competition of his provincial team-mate Michael Milne to start at loosehead.

With Andrew Porter, Paddy McCarthy, and Jack Boyle all ruled out injured, loosehead was always going to be a big call for Farrell, but Loughman’s strong scrummaging form could get him the starting nod.

Farrell and his coaches have surely deliberated long and hard over the make-up of the back five of their scrum, with an array of options.

Connacht man Prendergast’s lineout skills and combativeness look set to earn him selection, whether in the starting team or on the bench. He impressed in his three replacement appearances for Ireland in the autumn. He and Sam have played together for Ireland before, but haven’t started alongside each other yet.

Caelan Doris will captain the team from number eight, with Josh van der Flier likely to be at openside on a night when his work rate and power in contact could be important.

Tadhg Beirne and Joe McCarthy are the possible second row pairing, with the latter making a welcome return after being missed in the November Tests.

That could mean James Ryan being used from the bench and Edwin Edogbo possibly missing out on a debut this week. There is, of course, scope for Ireland to go with Beirne at blindside flanker and include Ryan in the starting XV.

Farrell will look to name a punchy Irish bench and seems likely to opt for a 6/2 split as he aims to match France’s fire with fire.

That means the replacements may include Rónan Kelleher, Milne, Bealham, Ryan, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, and Jack Crowley. Ulster back row Nick Timoney is also thought to be firmly in contention for a place on the Irish bench, having made an impact in his two appearances during the November Tests.

Ireland are due to officially announce their matchday 23 at 8am Irish time on Tuesday morning.