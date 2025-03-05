'Prendergast is well surrounded' - France say they won't target Irish 10

FRANCE’S ATTACK COACH said they won’t look to target Ireland out-half Sam Prendergast during Saturday’s Six Nations clash in Dublin.

The 22-year-old playmaker has been impressive in the number 10 shirt during his first championship, kicking and passing superbly, but his tackling has been a talking point.

Prendergast’s tackle success rate across Ireland’s three games so far is 54.5%, according to Opta.

The young Irish playmaker has been a focus of discussion in the French media ahead of the biggest game of his career so far, with France attack coach Patrick Arlettaz asked if les Bleus will target Prendergast in Dublin.

“If you want me to say that it is better to go for Prendergast than for Bundee Aki, well there you have it, all is said,” Arlettaz told Midi Olympique.

“Ireland has one of the best defences in the world, that’s the truth.

“And Prendergast is often very well surrounded there.

Advertisement

“So it’s complicated to plan a whole strategy to target Prendergast.

“It will not be ours, our plan wasn’t put together like that.”

Whatever about their efforts with ball in hand, the French expect to have to deal with some important aerial battles against Ireland.

Prendergast is central to an Irish kicking game that combines long kicks into the backfield with contestable kicks.

The French back three of Thomas Ramos, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and Damian Penaud have been preparing accordingly.

“We’re working on it a lot, but we still have a lot of room for improvement,” said Arlettaz.

“There’s an awareness on the part of all the players, this was an important sector in the past and it’s even more so with the ban on escorts.

“We know that the Irish are very efficient in this, particularly their wingers Mack Hansen and James Lowe. Our back three will have to be good under the high balls on Saturday.”

Grégory Alldritt remains a doubt for France. Matteo Ciambelli / INPHO Matteo Ciambelli / INPHO / INPHO

Penaud is set to return to the French starting XV after being left out of their big win against Italy in the third round, while Romain Ntamack is expected back in the number 10 shirt opposite Prendergast.

“If we start him on Saturday, and it’s not yet decided, it’s because we are totally confident in him,” said Arlettaz of Ntamack.

“Everyone knows Romain, he is used to big occasions and he has been working with us continuously for five weeks. He’s good, pretty fit, pretty in tune. He has completely absorbed our attack and defence plans. We have no doubt about him.”

Meanwhile, Midi Olympique reports that France number eight Grégory Alldritt missed training again today due to a groin injury.

La Rochelle skipper Alldritt picked up the issue during the warm-up before yesterday’s session, sitting out training as a result.

France seemingly still hope that key man Alldritt will be fit to start against Ireland on Saturday but Toulouse back row Anthony Jelonch is set to come into the XV if Alldritt does not recover in time.